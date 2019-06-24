‘Jeopardy!’ sensation James Holzhauer eliminated from WSOP

The Las Vegas pro sports bettor was almost in the money in the $1,500 buy-in Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em event when he was knocked out by back-to-back bad beats.

Las Vegas resident and "Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer competes in the $1,500 buy-in No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty tournament, his World Series of Poker debut, at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Moments before playing high-stakes poker for the first time in more than a decade Monday, “Jeopardy!” sensation James Holzhauer said his strategy was simply not to embarrass himself at the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center.

The Las Vegas professional sports bettor quickly accomplished his mission, winning the first hand he played in the $1,500 buy-in Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em tournament when his pocket pair beat an ace-high hand.

The humble Holzhauer, who graciously signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans in breaks in the action, was almost in the money close to six hours later when he was knocked out of the 1,867-player event on back-to-back bad beats.

Holzhauer had a stack of about $86,000 and a pair of pocket 7s when he called a $75,000 all-in bet. His opponent turned over a pair of 5s and was dealt another 5 on the flop for a winning three of a kind.

On the next hand, Holzhauer went all-in with a king-jack against a king-10 and his opponent caught a 10 to win with a pair and eliminate the game-show phenom.

“You know, poker,” Holzhauer told the Review-Journal with a smile and a shrug after describing his demise from his seat in the $1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-Limit Hold’em event.

After Holzhauer lost in the Super Turbo Bounty, he headed straight across the convention center to another room to tag partner Mike Sexton, the Poker Hall of Famer who paid his entry fees in his role as chairman of partypoker.com, an online poker website.

Holzhauer pledged to donate half of any winnings to Project 150, a nonprofit organization in North Las Vegas that helps homeless high school students.

