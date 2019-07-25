97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

‘Jeopardy!’ star James Holzhauer to enter Westgate SuperContest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 4:53 pm
 

Before James Holzhauer returns to “Jeopardy!” in November for the show’s Tournament of Champions, the professional sports bettor will test his handicapping skills in the 2019 Westgate SuperContest.

The Las Vegan, who won $2.4 million during his record-setting 32-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is expected to enter the country’s most prestigious NFL handicapping contest at 10 a.m. Friday.

The SuperContest has 947 entries who paid $1,500 each and will pick five weekly NFL sides against the spread during the 2019 regular season.

Eric Kahane of Irvine, California, went 59-25-1 (70.2 percent) last season to win the $1.4 million first-place prize and top a record field of 3,123 entries.

The $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold has 26 entries.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Limousine Liberal with Javier Castellano aboard during the post parade before The Priority One ...
Heat wave forces cancellation of horse racing cards
/ RJ staff

The New York Racing Association pulled the plug on Saratoga Race Course’s Saturday card, but the show will go on as Monmouth Park hosts the $1 million Haskell Invitational.

Hossein Ensan celebrates after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday, July ...
WSOP 2019: Hossein Ensan wins Main Event, $10M
By / RJ

Hossein Ensan won the 50th annual World Series of Poker Main Event and the $10 million first prize after eliminating Dario Sammartino in a heads-up duel after Alex Livingston was knocked out earlier Tuesday night at the Rio Convention Center.

A gambler places a bet at the new sportsbook at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on June 2 ...
Legal sports betting officially underway in New York
By David Klepper The Associated Press

New York joined the growing list of states allowing wagering on sports after an upstate casino cut the ribbon on a new betting lounge Tuesday and took its first bet — $20 on the Seattle Mariners.