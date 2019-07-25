‘Jeopardy!’ star James Holzhauer to enter Westgate SuperContest

The Las Vegan, who won $2.4 million during his 32-game “Jeopardy!” win streak, is expected to enter the world’s most prestigious NFL handicapping contest at 10 a.m. Friday.

Before James Holzhauer returns to “Jeopardy!” in November for the show’s Tournament of Champions, the professional sports bettor will test his handicapping skills in the 2019 Westgate SuperContest.

The Las Vegan, who won $2.4 million during his record-setting 32-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is expected to enter the country’s most prestigious NFL handicapping contest at 10 a.m. Friday.

The SuperContest has 947 entries who paid $1,500 each and will pick five weekly NFL sides against the spread during the 2019 regular season.

Eric Kahane of Irvine, California, went 59-25-1 (70.2 percent) last season to win the $1.4 million first-place prize and top a record field of 3,123 entries.

The $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold has 26 entries.

