Jim Harbaugh puts Michigan in position to crash CFP party

Michigan had the fewest returning starters in college football in 2017, including only one on defense, and featured one of the nation’s weakest passing attacks with 171 yards per game.

The Wolverines are poised to bounce back in a big way in 2018 — Jim Harbaugh’s fourth year as Michigan coach — behind a defense that finished third in the nation last season and quarterback Shea Patterson, a transfer from Mississippi who has averaged 314 passing yards in 10 career starts.

“Michigan is good enough to win the national championship this year,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “Last year at this time, they had one guy back on defense. This year, they have 10.

“They also had an incompetent quarterback last year and had to dumb down the offense so much, they couldn’t throw the ball. Now they have Patterson. I think Michigan really has a chance to surprise a lot of people this year.”

The Wolverines are the 12-1 fifth choice at the Westgate to win the national title behind Alabama (9-5), Clemson (5-1), Ohio State (5-1) and Georgia (6-1).

CFP odds

The Westgate recently posted odds for the first time on teams to make the College Football Playoff, and Michigan is the 7-2 sixth choice behind Alabama (minus 210), Clemson (Even), Ohio State (5-4), Georgia (7-4) and Washington (3-1).

The Crimson Tide are the only team to appear in all four CFPs. Clemson has played in the past three, and Ohio State and Oklahoma have each reached two.

“(The Tide) seem like they have one of their better teams coming back this year,” Salmons said. “Last year, a lot of times their reserves were better than their starters, especially on defense. It’s crazy to think with all the guys that were drafted that the guys behind them were even better.

“(Backup) quarterback (Tua Tagavailoa) played amazing in the (national) championship game.”

Tagavailoa is the 10-1 third choice to win the Heisman Trophy behind Stanford running back Bryce Love (6-1) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (7-1).

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is the 14-1 fourth choice to strike the Heisman pose, and handicapper Bruce Marshall expects him to lead the Bulldogs back to the CFP.

“Georgia and ’Bama could be back in the Final Four again. If there’s not two (Southeastern Conference) teams there, I’d be surprised,” said Marshall (Goldsheet.com). “In the Big Ten, someone might get lucky and sneak in. Clemson’s probably in the mix. In the Pac-12, Washington might have a chance.”

Salmons moved Washington’s CFP odds after taking a wager on the Huskies at 7-2. Washington, which returns most of its team, including quarterback Jake Browning, will be tested as a 3-point underdog in its Sept. 1 season opener against Auburn in Atlanta.

“If they win that game, their schedule is very manageable,” Salmons said.

Stanford to make CFP (10-1)

For a CFP sleeper, handicapper Brian Edwards recommends a play on the Cardinal at 10-1.

“Washington is the favorite in the Pac-12, and that’s understandable since it gets Stanford at home. Nevertheless, the Huskies will be playing their 10th game in 10 weeks when they host the Cardinal,” said Edwards (@vegasbedwards, BrianEdwardsSports.com).

“Stanford has the nation’s premier running back in Love, who rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry last season. Love will run behind an offensive line that Phil Steele’s preseason magazine ranks as the best in the Pac-12 and the fourth best in the country. K.J. Costello emerged as a solid QB last year and should be improved in 2018, and his top four pass catchers return.

“Stanford’s defense has been solid throughout David Shaw’s eight-year tenure, never giving up more than 22.7 points per game on his watch.

“Shaw’s squad has six home games I expect it to win, although (Southern California) and Utah won’t be layups. The Cardinal will get their three toughest challenges at Oregon, at Notre Dame and at Washington. I could see Stanford winning two of those, maybe even all three, and it would be in the CFP conversation even if it goes 11-1.

“With the generous 10-1 odds, I think Stanford is your best shot at cashing in outside of the top six or seven teams with the shortest odds.”

