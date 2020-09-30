Joe Biden bigger betting favorite over Donald Trump after debate

Joe Biden is a -168 favorite over President Donald Trump (+138) at William Hill sportsbook in the United Kingdom after Biden was a -130 favorite before Tuesday’s debate.

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Joe Biden became a bigger betting favorite over Donald Trump to win the U.S. presidential election after their first debate Tuesday.

Biden climbed to a -168 favorite over Trump (+138) on Wednesday at William Hill sportsbook in the United Kingdom after the Democratic nominee was a -130 favorite over the president before the debate.

Biden also moved up from -125 to -160 over Trump (+163) at Betfair Exchange. The London-based book reported taking $1.29 million in wagers during the debate, with 70 percent of the money bet on Biden.

“Both candidates will claim victory in the debate, but odds speak louder than words,” Betfair spokesperson Darren Hughes said. “Biden’s chances of winning the election have improved, while Trump has lost ground.”

Betfair Exchange reports that more than $130 million has been bet on the U.S. election, with more than $72 million wagered on Trump.

