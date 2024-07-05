Joe Biden no longer betting favorite to win Democratic nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris has seen her chances to be the presidential nominee improve to 44 percent, while President Joe Biden’s chances have dropped to 35.3 percent.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join hands after they watched the Fourth of July fireworks from the White House balcony in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2024, during a Fourth of July celebration and barbecue for active-duty military service members and their families on the South Lawn. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Vice President Kamala Harris has overtaken President Joe Biden as the betting favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

Harris’ chances to be the presidential nominee have improved to 44.0 percent, or +127, in the wake of Biden’s widely panned performance in the June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s chances have dropped to 35.3 percent, or +183, according to electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from Betfair.com, FTX.com, Polymarket.com, PredictIt.org and Smarkets.com.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the 14-1 third choice (6.6 percent), and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 15-1 (6.3 percent) to win the nomination.

Trump is the odds-on -139 favorite to win back the White House (58.2 percent chance). Harris is the +450 second choice (18.2 percent), and Biden is the +762 third pick (11.6 percent).

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $139 to win $100 on Trump to win the election. A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager. In this case, a bettor would win $450 on a $100 wager on Harris to prevail.

At BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that is not regulated in the U.S., Harris is the +105 favorite to win the nomination, and Biden is the +180 second choice. Newsom and Obama are each 10-1, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is 12-1.

Trump is the -175 favorite at BetOnline to win the election. Harris is 4-1, and Biden is +650. Obama is 14-1, Newsom 16-1 and Whitmer 20-1.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Hillary Clinton are each 50-1.

Betting on politics isn’t allowed at U.S. sportsbooks.

