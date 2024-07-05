107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Joe Biden no longer betting favorite to win Democratic nomination

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join hands after they watched the Fourth o ...
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join hands after they watched the Fourth of July fireworks from the White House balcony in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2024, during a Fourth of July celebration and barbecue for active-duty military service members and their families on the South Lawn. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
More Stories
People participate during the first day of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe ho ...
WSOP Main Event opens with fireworks as 2 players bust on 1st hand
FILE - Joey Chestnut, winner of the 2021 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-E ...
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest odds wide open with star missing
Logo for the WSOP during the opening event Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout ...
‘Old-school pros’ enter WSOP Main Event riding wave of success
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and teammates Chelsea Gray (12), Jackie Young (0) and Ke ...
Aces WNBA title favorites again, favored over Caitlin Clark, Fever
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 

Vice President Kamala Harris has overtaken President Joe Biden as the betting favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

Harris’ chances to be the presidential nominee have improved to 44.0 percent, or +127, in the wake of Biden’s widely panned performance in the June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s chances have dropped to 35.3 percent, or +183, according to electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from Betfair.com, FTX.com, Polymarket.com, PredictIt.org and Smarkets.com.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the 14-1 third choice (6.6 percent), and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 15-1 (6.3 percent) to win the nomination.

Trump is the odds-on -139 favorite to win back the White House (58.2 percent chance). Harris is the +450 second choice (18.2 percent), and Biden is the +762 third pick (11.6 percent).

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $139 to win $100 on Trump to win the election. A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager. In this case, a bettor would win $450 on a $100 wager on Harris to prevail.

At BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that is not regulated in the U.S., Harris is the +105 favorite to win the nomination, and Biden is the +180 second choice. Newsom and Obama are each 10-1, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is 12-1.

Trump is the -175 favorite at BetOnline to win the election. Harris is 4-1, and Biden is +650. Obama is 14-1, Newsom 16-1 and Whitmer 20-1.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Hillary Clinton are each 50-1.

Betting on politics isn’t allowed at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s Las Vegas high-rise means millions for former, and possibly future, president
Trump’s Las Vegas high-rise means millions for former, and possibly future, president
2
Joe Biden no longer betting favorite to win Democratic nomination
Joe Biden no longer betting favorite to win Democratic nomination
3
Ex-cop facing ‘unusual,’ possibly unconstitutional criminal charge
Ex-cop facing ‘unusual,’ possibly unconstitutional criminal charge
4
Shaq’s foundation getting nearly 5 acres in Clark County
Shaq’s foundation getting nearly 5 acres in Clark County
5
Lawsuit accuses Henderson councilman of predatory loans, presenting company as tribal entity
Lawsuit accuses Henderson councilman of predatory loans, presenting company as tribal entity
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
recommend 2
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
recommend 3
AOC to stump for Biden in Las Vegas on Thursday
recommend 4
Prop bets posted for Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate
recommend 5
VP Harris to campaign next week in Nevada again
recommend 6
Scheffler’s odds never shorter, Tiger’s never longer for U.S. Open