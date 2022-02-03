Joe Biden’s betting odds highest ever for incumbent at this stage

President Joe Biden is the 4-1 second choice at London-based Ladbrokes and Betfair sportsbooks and is +545 at electionbettingodds.com.

President Joe Biden speaks during a "Cancer Moonshot," event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden’s odds to win re-election in 2024 have soared to unprecedented heights for an incumbent one year into his presidency.

Former president Donald Trump surpassed Biden as the betting favorite to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election in October — less than a year after Trump lost the 2020 election to Biden.

Biden is the 4-1 second choice at London-based Ladbrokes and Betfair sportsbooks and is +545 at electionbettingodds.com, an aggregator of live odds from Smarkets.com, PredictIt.org, FTX.com and Betfair.com.

Biden is +425 at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that opened in 2001.

“His odds are higher than any incumbent at this stage of their presidency, since we’ve covered political betting,” BetOnline sportsbook manager Dave Mason said.

Trump is the +250 favorite at BetOnline to win the 2024 election. He’s +260 at Ladbrokes, 3-1 at Betfair and +261 at electionbettingodds.com.

A positive number represents how much you would profit on a $100 bet. At +250 odds, a bettor would have to wager $100 to win $250 on Trump to win the 2024 election.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

The Republicans are clear favorites at BetOnline to win three Senate seats currently held by the Democrats in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona.

A Republican candidate is a -200 favorite to win the Senate seat in Nevada over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto after the line opened at -140.

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to profit $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $200 to win $100 on a Republican to defeat Cortez Masto.

The Republicans are heavy favorites to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in 2022.

The party is -400 at BetOnline to control the Senate and -298 at electionbettingodds.com. Republicans are -550 at electionbettingodds.com to control the House.

