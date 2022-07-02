Joey Chestnut favored to win Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut has won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest six straight years and is the heavy favorite to take home the Mustard Belt again Monday on Coney Island in New York.

Competitive eaters Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut pose for photos with their record number of hot dogs eaten at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York. Chestnut is seeking to set a new world record this year.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco pose with their championship belts and trophies at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Competitive eaters Miki Sudo, the number-one-ranked female in the world, and Michelle Lesco, last year's winner, pose for photos at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Competitive eaters Miki Sudo, the number-one-ranked female in the world, and Michelle Lesco, last year's winner, pose for photos at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Competitive eaters Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut pose for photos with their record number of hot dogs eaten at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

A few things can be counted on each Fourth of July:

— All the pets in the neighborhood will be scared by the fireworks.

— Someone will get injured during the family water fight, which probably shouldn’t happen in the first place since there’s a massive drought.

— And Joey Chestnut will win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut has won six straight championships and is the heavy favorite to take home the Mustard Belt again Monday when the contest is held on Coney Island in New York.

BetMGM made Chestnut a -3,000 favorite for the event, with the field set at 10-1.

If you relish betting on the hot dog eating contest, it’s not permitted in Nevada. The only states in which it’s kosher to wager on the contest are Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey, according to BetMGM’s rules and regulations.

Chestnut has captured 14 of the past 15 contests, with Matt Stonie’s upset win in 2015 interrupting the remarkable streak.

The past two years, Chestnut set a record for most buns and wieners consumed during the 10 minutes. “Jaws” chowed down 76 to win in 2021 after finishing 75 the previous year.

BetMGM’s prop bet on total hot dogs eaten by Chestnut opened at 74.5 with the over at -135. It has been bet up to -140, with the under now at +110.

Former Henderson resident Miki Sudo returns after a one-year absence and is a -5,000 favorite at BetMGM to win the women’s competition. The field is 11-1.

Sudo, a seven-time champion, missed the 2021 contest while pregnant after crushing a record 48.5 hot dogs in 2020. Michelle Lesco won last year by downing 30.75 dogs in the 10 minutes.

Sudo has dominated the other Major League Eating events in 2022, and BetMGM opened her total at 49.5 hot dogs. It was lowered to 46.5 on Friday, with the under a -135 favorite.

Before 2020, Sudo’s best mark in the hot dog contest was 41, and the betting market has adjusted accordingly.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.