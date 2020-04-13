76°F
John Daly, other pro golfers ante up for MGM employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2020 - 3:02 pm
 

John Daly, Jimmy Walker, Michelle Wie and other professional golfers will participate in the Chipping All-In charity poker tournament Thursday to raise money for the MGM Resorts’ Employee Emergency Grant Fund.

The fund is designed to assist those impacted by the coronavirus, including full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.

The live online Texas Hold’em tournament will start at noon PT and feature an interactive broadcast on ​Twitch (Twitch.tv/AllStarPass) and YouTube (YouTube.com/AllStarPass). Audience members can make real-time donations at mgmresorts.com/ChippingAllin. Participants will give personal shoutouts to viewers who donate.

The event will divide the players among multiple tables with the top finishers from each advancing to the final table. There will be live player audio throughout the tournament, and viewers will be able to engage with the players during a live Q&A.

Other PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players scheduled to play in the poker tournament include Aaron Wise, Anna Nordqvist, Butch Harmon, Cristie Kerr, Juli Inkster, Kevin Na, Natalie Gulbis, Pat Perez and Tommy Armour III.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

