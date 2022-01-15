Julian Edelman bets $100K on Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl

Former New England receiver Julian Edelman could have gotten better odds on the Patriots to win the AFC and the Buccaneers to win the NFC by betting Super Bowl exactas.

At least one former Patriots star would love to see New England and Tampa Bay square off in the Super Bowl.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wagered $50,000 each at WynnBET on New England to win the AFC (+750) and on the Buccaneers to win the NFC (+340).

If Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady match up in the Super Bowl, Edelman will turn $100,000 into $545,000.

The retired NFL star could have gotten much more bang for his buck betting Super Bowl exactas at Circa Sports, South Point and Caesars Sportsbook.

The Patriots beating the Buccaneers pays 125-1 at Circa, and the Bucs beating the Patriots pays 100-1 at South Point.

“The two most popular exactas are Tampa beats New England and New England beats Tampa,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “It might come to fruition. It’s as wide open this year as I’ve ever seen it.

“It would be a great story. But it would drive me nuts. I would hear nothing but ‘Brady and Belichick’ for two weeks.”

The books offer odds on all 98 possible Super Bowl outcomes and will update the exactas throughout the playoffs.

“Out of the 98 possibilities for exactas, right now the lowest odds are 11-1, which is a long shot by itself,” Circa sportsbook oddsmaker Chris Bennett said. “Even though the longest odds for the whole pool makes for an intriguing betting market.”

The longest odds are 2,500-1 for the Steelers over the Eagles and vice versa, followed by 2,000-1 for the Raiders over the Eagles and vice versa.

The shortest odds are 11-1 for the Packers beating the Chiefs and 12-1 for the Chiefs beating the Packers.

At Circa, Green Bay is the +360 favorite to win the Super Bowl, and Kansas City is the 4-1 second choice, followed by Buffalo (7-1), Tampa Bay (+750), Tennessee (8-1) and Dallas (10-1).

The Eagles and Steelers are the longest shots at 85-1, followed by the Raiders at 52-1.

“I don’t think there’s any team that’s just way, way better than the competition,” Bennett said. “I don’t see the Packers being a big favorite against anyone other than the Eagles in the NFC.

“In the AFC, the Titans are the No. 1 seed, but they might not be laying a field goal in any game. They will certainly be underdogs to the Bills or Chiefs if they end up playing them.”

Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons expects the Packers to win the Super Bowl.

“They’re getting a ton of reinforcements back, plus they have home-field (advantage). It’s tough to win (at Lambeau Field), and the first game is supposed to be 10 degrees,” he said. “Green Bay thrives on that stuff. After last year, this feels like it’s their year to win. If they’re not going to win this year, it’s never going to happen.”

Packers over Titans pays 17-1 and Packers over Bills 20-1.

Las Vegas over Green Bay is a 175-1 long shot, and the Raiders beating Tampa Bay pays 300-1.

The Bucs over the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl is 22-1, and Kansas City over Tampa Bay also pays 22-1.

The Bills winning their first Super Bowl pays 20-1 over the Packers, 35-1 over the Bucs, 50-1 over the Rams and 60-1 over the Cowboys.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.