Kansas City Chiefs slight favorite over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (The Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs were installed as slight favorites over the San Francisco 49ers for this year’s Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are 1-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks for the NFL championship game, set for Feb. 2 in Miami.

The total (the projected points scored by both teams) is 52.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

