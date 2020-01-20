Kansas City Chiefs slight favorite over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
The Chiefs were given a slight edge over the San Francisco 49ers by Las Vegas sportsbooks. The game will be played Feb. 2 in Miami.
The Chiefs are 1-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks for the NFL championship game, set for Feb. 2 in Miami.
The total (the projected points scored by both teams) is 52.
