54°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Kansas City Chiefs slight favorite over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2020 - 6:44 pm
 

The Kansas City Chiefs were installed as slight favorites over the San Francisco 49ers for this year’s Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are 1-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks for the NFL championship game, set for Feb. 2 in Miami.

The total (the projected points scored by both teams) is 52.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST