Kentucky Derby handicapping seminars in Southern Nevada

Horses make their way back to the barn after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs Monday, April 30, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 5. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Need help handicapping the 20-horse field in Saturday’s 144th running of the Kentucky Derby? Here’s a list of seminars taking place Thursday and Friday in Southern Nevada that are open to the public:

Thursday

1 p.m., Fiesta Henderson

Horse racing experts Jerry Jacovitz and Ralph Siraco will host a seminar at the race book.

Friday

8 a.m., Palace Station

Analysis from Gordon Jones, Richard Saber and Dave Valento inside the race book.

6 p.m., Sunset Station

Free pizza and soda will be served at the event in the race book hosted by Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito and Brian Blessing, host of Sportsbook Radio and Vegas Hockey Hotline on KSHP-AM (1400). The seminar also will feature analysis from Richard Eng of the Daily Racing Form and Steve Davidowitz of Gaming Today.

6 p.m., Boulder Station

Attendance is free to all Boarding Pass members and there will be giveaways and free beer and hot dogs for all attendees. Guests also can enter a drawing for a chance to win $2,000 on Saturday and will receive a free Twin Quinella wager for a chance to win up to $20,000. The event inside The Railhead will feature speakers Gordon Jones, Tony Vega and Jodie Vella-Gregory.

6 p.m., South Point

The event at the race book will be hosted by Ralph Siraco, Patrick McQuiggan and Toby Turrell.

6 p.m., Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin

Veteran handicapper Bob Ike and sports book director Duane Colucci will handicap each horse inside the Cascade Lounge and all guests will be entered into a raffle for free slot play that will take place during the seminar.

6:30 p.m., Texas Station

Horse racing expert Jerry Jacovitz will host the seminar inside the race book.

