Betting

Kentucky’s defense could lead way to upset at Texas A&M

By Christopher Smith Special to the Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2018 - 6:44 pm

Kentucky was perhaps the surprise of September in college football.

Despite facing a two-loss team, Kentucky (5-0) is a 6-point underdog at Texas A&M (3-2).

Sure, if the Wildcats need to rely on QB Terry Wilson to win this game at a hostile Kyle Field, the chances are this underdog story will diminish.

But even that is a strange assumption.

Give props to Kentucky RB Benny Snell, who leads the Southeastern Conference in carries and rushing yards. But the reason the Wildcats have been able to run the ball such a high percentage of the time is the defense, which ranks No. 3 in the S&P+ ratings.

Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen leads the SEC with 10½ tackles for loss and six sacks. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is No. 121 in sack rate. The Wildcats should pressure Aggies QB Kellen Mond early and often.

Texas A&M has scored 26, 23 and 24 points against Power 5 competition so far. Expect Kentucky to stay within a field goal and possibly to win outright.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

Iowa State (+9½) over OKLAHOMA STATE: Iowa State lost by 10 at Iowa, by 10 to Oklahoma and by three at Texas Christian. All three of those teams are higher in my power rankings than the Cowboys. Cyclones RB David Montgomery (1,146 rushing yards in 2017) has been upgraded to probable. Coach Matt Campbell is 5-2 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last year. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has already lost receivers Jalen McCleskey, Patrick McKaufman and Tracin Wallace, and now Dillon Stoner is questionable. Iowa State’s rush defense is respectable, and Cowboys QB Taylor Cornelius completed only 57.1 percent of his passes against Boise State, Texas Tech and Kansas.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE (-5½) over Boston College: Most understand that Wolfpack QB Ryan Finley is an NFL prospect capable of tearing up mediocre defenses. But did anyone foresee N.C. State ranking in the top 30 in the defensive S&P+ ratings despite losing its entire defensive line? Boston College has given up 34, 30 and 35 points to Wake Forest, Purdue and Temple in the past three weeks. N.C. State could score in the 40s in this game, and the Wolfpack are good enough to slow down Eagles RB A.J. Dillon on some drives. Buy N.C. State early before they get hype.

Syracuse (-3) over PITTSBURGH: Let’s recap the biggest moments of the Panthers’ season. First, Pitt lost to Penn State 51-6 as a 7-point underdog. Then Pitt lost to an otherwise-winless North Carolina at home. And last week, Pitt lost 45-14 to UCF as a 13½-point underdog. Pitt is 1-4 ATS and Syracuse is 4-1 ATS. This is not a perfect spot for the Orange, playing a second consecutive road game after an emotional loss at Clemson. But Syracuse is a more complete team than most imagined. I have Syracuse power rated at No. 40 and Pitt at No. 74. Take the Orange.

Nebraska (+18) over WISCONSIN: The Badgers have not been able to pass protect well for Alex Hornibrook, who remains limited as a passer. Wisconsin also has just two receivers with double-digit catches and more than 100 yards. Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor has been efficient but not explosive, and Wisconsin’s defense isn’t as good as it was last year. Meanwhile, Nebraska had postgame win expectancies of 94 percent vs. Colorado and 55 percent vs. Troy and lost both. The market is too high on Wisconsin and too low on Nebraska, as this should be more like a two-touchdown game.

Last week: 2-3 ATS

Season: 9-16

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Christopher Smith of AL.com, NOLA.com and MyBookie is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow @cfblocksmith on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Chicago Bears 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Green Bay Packers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Minnesota Vikings 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cleveland Browns 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like