Knights’ buzzer beater causes ‘dramatic’ swing at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, left, celebrates a last-second goal by Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) as the team defeats the Minnesota Wild after a first-round NHL hockey playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bettors who backed the Golden Knights on the puck line (-1½) and over the total (5½) received an Easter miracle Sunday.

The Knights were clinging to a 3-2 lead over the Minnesota Wild as the final seconds ticked off the clock in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena.

Left wing Brett Howden, with two seconds left, fired a shot in his own defensive zone toward an empty net. The puck crossed the goal line with 0.1 seconds remaining to give the Knights a 4-2 victory and cash the puck line and over.

“It was a huge swing in favor of the guests,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It was dramatic. Just the reaction in the room and the number of texts I got from people saying, ‘I’m usually not on the good side of a finish like this.’

“When it comes to the Knights, and especially the Knights at home, the over, the puck line and, of course, winning is usually not a good result for us, and it was just amplified with them scoring so late.”

The last-second goal was a brutal beat for bettors who backed the other sides.

“You literally could not get it any closer than it was,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “I’ve seen pictures that it looked like (the puck) was still on the line when there’s zeros (on the clock).”

The empty-net goal resulted in a five-figure swing at the Westgate in favor of bettors.

“We always have Knights puck-line support, especially at home,” Sherman said. “It was the last game of the night, too, so (any parlays) going from the day could’ve been going to the favorite and over. It was definitely a bit of a swing for us.”

The Knights were -240 on the money line and +110 on the puck line, which is a more attractive option for many bettors.

“You tend to get a lot of people that will do that just because you’re getting plus money instead of laying a large favorite,” Sherman said. “Especially when it’s involving the Knights, it’s just that much more accentuated.”

Howden’s buzzer-beater helped favorites finish 3-0 on the puck line and pushed overs to 2-1 in Sunday’s NHL playoff games.

“We weren’t sure at first if (the goal) was good or it wasn’t good, but it definitely was a huge shift in the overall day,” Esposito said. “Overall, it was really good for the guests.”

