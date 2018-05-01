Knights’ overturned goal a six-figure swing at Las Vegas sports books

San Jose’s 4-3 double-overtime win over the Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena was the biggest hockey decision ever for the William Hill sports book.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores an overtime goal that was later called off against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

When the Golden Knights play at home, the betting handle at Las Vegas sports books is equivalent to mid-sized NFL games, Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said.

San Jose’s 4-3 double-overtime win over the Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena was the biggest hockey decision ever for the William Hill sports book, which was spared a six-figure loss when an apparent game-winning goal by the Knights was overturned.

“It was a large six-figure swing,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “We got extremely lucky on the overturned call.”

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.