Knights’ overturned goal a six-figure swing at Las Vegas sports books

When the Golden Knights play at home, the betting handle at Las Vegas sports books is equivalent to mid-sized NFL games, Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said.
San Jose’s 4-3 double-overtime win over the Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena was the biggest hockey decision ever for the William Hill sports book, which was spared a six-figure loss when an apparent game-winning goal by the Knights was overturned.
“It was a large six-figure swing,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “We got extremely lucky on the overturned call.”
