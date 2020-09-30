Kurt Busch’s victory ‘good win for the house’

Pit stop luck helped the Las Vegas native prevail at 40-1 at the Westgate in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch (1), of Las Vegas, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Luck smiled on Kurt Busch on Sunday, and his long-shot victory in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway turned out nicely for the Westgate.

Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series race at 40-1 odds when a caution allowed him to pit without being shuffled to the back. The race leaders had unfortunately pitted before the caution while Busch and some others stayed out.

Busch, a Las Vegas native, held off challengers on subsequent restarts and claimed his first win at his hometown LVMS.

“You see it happen once every three years,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “… You have about a five-lap window where you stay out there and pray that a caution comes out. It’s a weird thing that happens sometimes.”

With most of the action on the favorites in the race, a victory for Busch at longer odds was “a good win for the house,” Salmons said.

