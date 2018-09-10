LA Rams soar to 6-point road favorites over Raiders on MNF

Los Angeles soared to a consensus 6-point favorite Monday over the Raiders in the second game of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader after starting the day as a 4½-point favorite and opening as a 1½-point favorite in April.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, center, stands on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Baltimore. (Gail Burton/AP)

Las Vegas sports books will be big Raiders fans Monday night in Oakland’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re going to need the Raiders to save the weekend,” MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said. “It’s straight Rams money and any parlay is rolling into the Rams.”

Los Angeles is still a 5½-point road favorite over Oakland at Station Casinos and South Point sports books.

A William Hill sports book bettor needs Los Angeles at minus 4 to close out a $100,000 parlay with the Ravens, who crushed the Bills 47-3 on Sunday.

“We saw some respected money on the Rams at some lower numbers, 3½ and 4, but now it’s all public money that continues to drive it up,” CG Analytics oddsmaker Will Bernanke said.

Seventy-five percent of the money is on the Rams at CG Technology and 85 percent of the money is on the under, which has dropped from 49½ to 47½.

“Both offenses looked pretty stagnant, to be kind, during the preseason and bettors are looking at that,” Bernanke said.

Lions-Jets

The line also has climbed in Monday’s Lions-Jets opener. Detroit moved to a 7-point favorite Monday after the line opened at 6. Bernanke said 79 percent of the money is on the Lions but 60 percent of the money line action is on New York (plus 270).

The Jets are starting rookie Sam Darnold, 21, at quarterback.

“Bettors want to fade the rookie quarterback on the road on Monday night,” Bernanke said. “Bettors also are backing Matt Patricia in his first game as Lions coach.

“No respected money has come in yet. Public money moved the line from 6 to 7.”

The total is 44½ after opening at 44.

