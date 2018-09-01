Labor Day weekend college football betting trends

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides tech notes and trends for the Review-Journal.

UNLV at Southern California (-27): The Rebels have covered similar Power Five road games each of the past three years at Ohio State, Michigan and UCLA. Coach Tony Sanchez is 11-4 against the spread as a road underdog since arriving at UNLV in 2015. The Trojans are on a 4-11 spread skid and went 2-5 as home chalk last season and 1-6 ATS as double-digit favorites. Edge: UNLV.

Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma (-21): The Owls went 10-2-1 ATS last season. The Sooners went 9-5 ATS last season, going 5-1 as home favorites and 5-3 as double-digit chalk. Edge: Slight to FAU.

Akron at Nebraska (-27): The debut of Scott Frost as Cornhuskers coach. There’s been a lot of hype for Frost, though he was just 7-7-1 ATS in his past 15 games at UCF. The Knights went 3-4 ATS as double-digit favorites last season. The Zips are on an 0-5 spread skid vs. Power Five foes. Edge: Slight to Nebraska.

Texas (-13½) vs. Maryland (at FedExField, Landover, Maryland): This is a revenge game for Texas, which suffered a 51-41 loss to Maryland in last season’s opener that doubled as Tom Herman’s debut as Longhorns coach. Texas covered eight of its next 12 and is on a 3-0 ATS nonconference run. The Terrapins are on a 9-16 spread slide. Edge: Texas.

Brigham Young at Arizona (-11½): The debut of Kevin Sumlin as Wildcats coach. Sumlin covered his last four openers at Texas A&M. The Cougars are on a 4-10 spread slide. Edge: Arizona.

Cincinnati at UCLA (-14½): The debut of Chip Kelly as Bruins coach. Kelly was 1-3 ATS in openers at Oregon and 19-13-1 ATS as a double-digit favorite. UCLA is on a 5-13 spread slide at the Rose Bowl. The Bearcats were 4-1 as road underdogs last season. Edge: Slight to Cincinnati.

Washington vs. Auburn (-2) (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta): The Huskies are on an 0-4 ATS nonconference slide and are 2-5 ATS as underdogs since 2015. The Tigers are on an 0-6-1 nonconference spread skid and 5-12-2 ATS slide overall. Edge: Slight to Washington.

Washington State (-1½) at Wyoming: The Cougars are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 road games. The Cowboys are on an 8-2 ATS run as home underdogs and on a 19-8 spread surge as underdogs overall. Edge: Wyoming.

Michigan (Pick) at Notre Dame: The Wolverines are 7-13 ATS in their past 20 games. Edge: Notre Dame.

Louisville vs. Alabama (-24) (at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida): The Crimson Tide have won six straight neutral-field openers and covered five of them. Alabama is 9-1 ATS in its past 10 openers overall. The Cardinals are on a 5-12 spread skid. Edge: Alabama.

Navy (-11) at Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors are 4-18-1 ATS in their past 23 games at Aloha Stadium. Navy is on a 7-2 ATS uptick as visiting chalk and 5-2 ATS in its past seven as double-digit favorites. Edge: Navy.

Sunday

Miami-Fla. (-3½) vs. Louisiana State (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas): LSU coach Ed Orgeron was 3-0 ATS as an underdog last season and is 14-7 ATS since taking over. Miami is on a 2-7 spread slide and went 3-6 ATS as favorites last season. Edge: LSU.

Monday

Virginia Tech at Florida State (-7): Willie Taggart makes his debut as Seminoles coach. The Hokies are on a 3-6 spread skid, though coach Justin Fuente is 10-7 ATS in his past 17 games. Florida State opened last season on an 0-9 spread slide. Taggart’s teams at South Florida and Oregon were 11-2-1 ATS as home chalk the past three seasons. Edge: Slight to Florida State.

