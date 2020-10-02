Lakers favored by double digits in NBA Finals Game 2

Sportsbooks have bumped up the price on the Lakers significantly from Game 1 with Heat starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo expected to be out.

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) slams a dunk against the Miami Heat during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sportsbooks have made the Los Angeles Lakers 10-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday with the underdog Miami Heat decimated by injuries.

Heat starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo probably will be out after suffering injuries during the Lakers’ 116-98 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday. Those expected absences, along with the Lakers’ dominant performance in the opener, have caused the Game 2 line to shoot up from -4½ for Game 1.

The line was at -9½ overnight and was at a consensus of Lakers -10, total 216½ on Friday afternoon. Station Casinos was all the way to -10½. Circa Sports and the South Point have the total at 217.

“All Lakers. First half and game,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said via text message when asked about action on the game.

The Lakers are -6 in the first half (total 112).

“Pretty much one-sided in favor of the Lakers,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text. “Unfortunately the Heat injuries really affected the line.”

Bettors wary of the spread have a bevy of props available at the various sportsbooks. Circa Sports has a prop on which player will hit the first 3-pointer. The Heat’s Duncan Robinson is the +425 favorite, followed by Miami’s Tyler Herro (5-1) and Jae Crowder (+525) and the Lakers’ LeBron James and Danny Green at 6-1.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.