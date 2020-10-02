98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Betting

Lakers favored by double digits in NBA Finals Game 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 3:27 pm
 

Sportsbooks have made the Los Angeles Lakers 10-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday with the underdog Miami Heat decimated by injuries.

Heat starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo probably will be out after suffering injuries during the Lakers’ 116-98 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday. Those expected absences, along with the Lakers’ dominant performance in the opener, have caused the Game 2 line to shoot up from -4½ for Game 1.

The line was at -9½ overnight and was at a consensus of Lakers -10, total 216½ on Friday afternoon. Station Casinos was all the way to -10½. Circa Sports and the South Point have the total at 217.

“All Lakers. First half and game,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said via text message when asked about action on the game.

The Lakers are -6 in the first half (total 112).

“Pretty much one-sided in favor of the Lakers,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text. “Unfortunately the Heat injuries really affected the line.”

Bettors wary of the spread have a bevy of props available at the various sportsbooks. Circa Sports has a prop on which player will hit the first 3-pointer. The Heat’s Duncan Robinson is the +425 favorite, followed by Miami’s Tyler Herro (5-1) and Jae Crowder (+525) and the Lakers’ LeBron James and Danny Green at 6-1.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
2
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
3
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
4
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
5
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college footba ...
Defense could dominate Georgia-Auburn, keep game under total
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Auburn and Georgia have combined for 37 points or fewer in five of their last six meetings. The Bulldogs’ defense features a nation-best eight former five-star recruits.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) sprints past New England Patriots defensive ...
NFL betting trends for Week 4
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Bills are on an 8-2-2 ATS run in regular-season road games. Buffalo and the Raiders have each gone over the total in their first three games.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL football game against the New Or ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

Green Bay and Seattle each moved to 3-0 against the spread in Week 3, the final two NFL teams with perfect spread records this season.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college fo ...
College football betting trends — Week 4
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

South Carolina is 1-5-1 against the spread since mid 2019 and failed to cover its final three games as an underdog last season. Florida has covered seven straight home games.