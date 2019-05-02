Las Vegan James Holzhauer breaks more records on ‘Jeopardy!’

Las Vegan James Holzhauer, appearing on “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday, April 17, 2019. (Jeopardy Facebook)

Another day, another “Jeopardy!” record set by James Holzhauer.

The Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor won his 20th consecutive game Wednesday, earning $101,682 to run his 20-day total to $1,528,012.

Holzhauer answered correctly 42 times in 42 attempts in Wednesday’s episode and has now heard a “Jeopardy!” record 181 consecutive clues without giving an incorrect response, according to thejeopardyfan.com. Liz Haigney Lynch, of Montclair, New Jersey, had the previous record of 179.

During his 20-day run, Holzhauer has answered correctly 723 times in 746 attempts to pass Brad Rutter, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for No. 2 on the all-time list of correct responses given on the game show.

Wednesday’s haul of $101,682 is the fifth-highest one-day total on the show, and Holzhauer now has the top 10 highest daily totals in the 35-year history of the show.

Holzhauer, 34, also tied Kenilworth, Illinois, native Julia Collins’ 20 wins for the second-longest regular play winning streak on “Jeopardy!”

Ken Jennings, of Edmonds, Washington, is the all-time regular play earnings leader with $2,520,700, winning 74 consecutive games in 2004. Holzhauer is second.

It took Jennings 46 games to eclipse Holzhauer’s current total through 20 games. The prediction model on thejeopardyfan.com gives Holzhauer a 71.286 percent chance to break Jennings’ record.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.