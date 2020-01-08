37°F
Las Vegan James Holzhauer is 2nd in Round 1 of ‘Jeopardy!’ event

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2020 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2020 - 11:22 pm

Ken Jennings landed the first blow in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament, winning the opening match Tuesday by 200 points over Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor James Holzhauer.

The game show’s three all-time leading money winners are competing in a special format for the prime-time event. Each match consists of two full games of “Jeopardy!” with the scores combined to determine the winner. The first player to win three matches wins the tournament.

Jennings compiled a total of 63,400, winning the first game with 45,000, then finishing second with 18,400 in the second game. Holzhauer had a total of 63,200, finishing second in the first game at 33,200 and winning the second game with 30,000.

Holzhauer did not get a Daily Double in either game.

Brad Rutter finished third in both games with a total of 10,400. He had 10,400 in the first game, but lost his whole 10,000 in the second game in Final Jeopardy.

The match continues at 8 p.m. Wednesday on KTNV-TV, Channel 13.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

