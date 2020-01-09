47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegan James Holzhauer wins ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament match

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Las Vegan James Holzhauer evened the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament with a victory in the second match Wednesday.

The game show’s three all-time leading money winners are competing in a special format for the prime-time event. Each match consists of two full games of “Jeopardy!” with the scores combined to determine the winner. The first player to win three matches wins the tournament.

Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor, won both games Wednesday, amassing 82,414 points. He edged Ken Jennings in the first game with 44,314 to 40,000, then added 38,100 in the second game. Jennings trailed by 1,600 in the second game heading into Final Jeopardy, but he missed and finished with 17,400 for a total of 57,400.

Jennings won the first match Tuesday.

Brad Rutter again finished third with a total of 14,400, all accumulated in the first game. He had negative points in the second game and did not participate in Final Jeopardy.

The match continues at 8 p.m. Thursday on KTNV-TV, Channel 13.

The winner will earn $1 million, and the runners-up get $250,000 apiece.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Texas players react after defeating Lipscomb in the championship basketball game of the Nationa ...
Circa sportsbook opens futures odds on NIT
By Jim Barnes / RJ

Bettors must handicap two questions: Which bubble teams will miss the NCAA Tournament? Which of those teams is good enough to rebound and win the NIT?

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs against Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington (5) du ...
No Clemson money yet as LSU line climbs for CFP title game
By Jim Barnes / RJ

LSU moved to a 6-point favorite at most Las Vegas sportsbooks for Monday’s College Football Playoff title game, though Clemson buyback is expected before kickoff.

The Golden Nugget casino-hotel in Las Vegas (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A tie in Golden Nugget contest, but 1 winner
By Jim Barnes / RJ

Two entries from the same contestant finished first in a field of 282 in the Ultimate Football Challenge to win a total of $158,124.

People watch Super Bowl LIII at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. ...
Westgate SuperContest making changes for next year
By Jim Barnes / RJ

The NFL handicapping contest will open registration for next year starting Monday, with new quarterly bonuses and a later deadline to submit picks.