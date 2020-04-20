Las Vegas Aces remain favorites to win WNBA title

The league’s odds did not shuffle after Friday’s draft, with Las Vegas still leading the pack, followed by the defending champion Washington Mystics.

The WNBA draft didn’t shuffle the futures odds: The Aces remain the favorite.

Las Vegas was +280 to win the title Monday at William Hill, the only local sportsbook that had the odds posted.

The defending champion Washington Mystics are next at +400, followed by the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks at +450. The Seattle Storm are +550, and the Phoenix Mercury are +650.

The Aces lost to the Mystics 3-1 in their semifinal series last season. Washington went on to beat the Sun 3-2 for the title.

The draft did nothing to bridge the divide between the top six and bottom six teams in the league — at least for this season.

The New York Liberty landed consensus No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu, a guard from Oregon, and two other first-rounders in Connecticut forward Megan Walker and Louisville guard Jazmine Jones. However, New York still has the third-worst odds to win the title at 60-1.

The Dallas Wings also grabbed three first-rounders — Oregon forward Satou Sabally, Princeton guard/forward Bella Alarie and South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris — but have the second-worst odds at 75-1.

The Chicago Sky are 20-1, the Minnesota Lynx 40-1 and the Indiana Fever 50-1. The Atlanta Dream round out the list at 100-1.

The WNBA said April 3 that the start of the regular season, scheduled for May 15, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. As with all major sports, no return date for the league has been announced.

