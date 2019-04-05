Las Vegas Aviators bets can be made at Station Casinos, Westgate

Aviators players take batting practice during media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

New ballpark. New name. New affiliation.

The Aviators also are the new kids on the betting board at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Station Casinos and the Westgate each posted a line on the Aviators’ season opener Thursday at the El Paso Chihuahuas, and the books plan on posting lines on all of Las Vegas’ Triple-A games this season.

“With the new Las Vegas Ballpark being built in Summerlin adjacent to Red Rock (Resort), we think it’ll generate some additional interest on the games,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We saw how the community was captivated by the Golden Knights, and we think the Aviators will generate some interest as well.”

The Aviators are in their first season as the Oakland Athletics’ affiliate. They opened as minus 125 favorites over the Chihuahuas, who, not surprisingly, were small ’dogs.

The total was 10 and shaded to the over, which probably will be the case for most games in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

“It’s going to be a learning curve as far as the lines go,” Esposito said. “We’re doing as much research as we can on each team.”

Station Casinos will have $1,000 betting limits on sides and totals, and the Westgate has a $1,000 limit on sides and $500 on totals.

Both sportsbooks reported taking some small bets on Thursday’s game.

