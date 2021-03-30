Las Vegas betting broadcast business acquired by DraftKings

VSiN, a four-year-old sports betting broadcasting business based in Las Vegas and headlined by longtime broadcaster Brent Musberger, is being purchased by Boston-based DraftKings.

Brent Musburger shares a laugh with staff members during a live broadcast on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

DraftKings' Johnny Avello, from left, director of race and sports books operations, Matt Kalish, president and co-founder, and Frank Kunovic, head of retail operations, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new DraftKings office at Town Square in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Brent Musburger announces opening round game lines during a live broadcast covering the NCCA Tournament on the Vegas Stats & Information Network on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. A highlight of the show was watching D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens bet on all 32 opening round games, totaling $350,000. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The transaction was detailed in a news release early Tuesday.

“VSiN creates authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors at every level, whether they’re experienced or new to sports betting,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and chairman stated in the release. “In addition to its brand equity among sports bettors and engaging talent roster, VSiN also has an established infrastructure that DraftKings can immediately help expand, in the hopes of adding value to consumers who are looking to become more knowledgeable about sports betting.”

VSiN develops, produces, and distributes up to 18 hours of live sports betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels including Comcast Xfinity, Sling TV, fuboTV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, MSG Networks, NESN, AT&T Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network, a dedicated channel on iHeartRadio and TuneIn, as well as radio stations throughout the country, and its growing slate of podcasts and betcasts.

VSiN’s current talent roster includes Brent Musburger, legendary sports broadcaster; Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive; Gill Alexander, host of the Beating the Book podcast; and Pauly Howard and Mitch Moss, co-hosts of VSiN’s popular morning show, Follow The Money.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator.

According to the release, DraftKings’ vision is for Brian Musburger and his leadership team to continue to manage day-to-day operations while maintaining editorial independence. DraftKings intends to integrate VSiN’s current employee base in Las Vegas, including its on-air talent, into its 2,600-person workforce. Since opening a Las Vegas office in January 2020, DraftKings has grown its local employee base by 132 percent. DraftKings also recently announced a multi-year agreement to become a primary sponsor of the Center for Gaming Innovation, housed within the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.