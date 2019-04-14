Las Vegas bettor wins $1.19M on Tiger Woods’ Masters victory

Tiger Woods wears his green jacket holding the winning trophy after the final round for the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

One Las Vegas sports bettor has 1.19 million reasons to be happy for Tiger Woods.

When Woods clinched his fifth title at Augusta on Sunday afternoon, the unnamed bettor was eligible to cash in his $85,000 wager for $1.19 million at William Hill.

The individual made the bet on Tuesday inside one of William Hill’s Las Vegas sportsbooks at 14-1 odds.

“It’s great to see Tiger back. It’s a painful day for William Hill – our biggest golf loss ever – but a great day for golf,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said in a news release.

The win represents the largest golf payout in William Hill history.

