Las Vegas bettors lose $200K, $100K wagers on UFC 251
A William Hill bettor lost a $200,000 wager on Jorge Masvidal at +230 odds and an MGM Resorts bettor at the Bellagio sportsbook lost a $100,000 wager on Masvidal at 2-1 odds.
Bettors in Las Vegas backed underdog Jorge Masvidal in a big way Saturday. But Kamaru Usman made them pay in the main event of UFC 251.
A William Hill bettor lost a $200,000 wager on Masvidal placed at +230 odds and an MGM Resorts bettor at the Bellagio sportsbook lost a $100,000 wager placed at 2-1 odds when Usman defeated Masvidal in their welterweight title fight by unanimous decision Sunday morning on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The same Bellagio bettor also lost a $100,000 wager on Max Holloway placed at +175 odds when Alexander Volkanovski beat Holloway via split decision to retain his featherweight title.
Masvidal (35-14) was a late replacement for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for the coronavirus July 3. Usman (17-1) extended his winning streak to 12, which ties lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the longest active winning streak in the UFC.
