Las Vegas bettors lose $200K, $100K wagers on UFC 251

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria celebrates after his victory Saturday over Jorge Masvidal in their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Bettors in Las Vegas backed underdog Jorge Masvidal in a big way Saturday. But Kamaru Usman made them pay in the main event of UFC 251.

A William Hill bettor lost a $200,000 wager on Masvidal placed at +230 odds and an MGM Resorts bettor at the Bellagio sportsbook lost a $100,000 wager placed at 2-1 odds when Usman defeated Masvidal in their welterweight title fight by unanimous decision Sunday morning on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The same Bellagio bettor also lost a $100,000 wager on Max Holloway placed at +175 odds when Alexander Volkanovski beat Holloway via split decision to retain his featherweight title.

Masvidal (35-14) was a late replacement for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for the coronavirus July 3. Usman (17-1) extended his winning streak to 12, which ties lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the longest active winning streak in the UFC.

