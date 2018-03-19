Las Vegas casino owner wins $16K on NCAA betting binge

As the buzzer-beaters went down in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the fortunes of Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens shot up.
Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, wagered a total of $363,000 on the first 32 lines posted on the tournament during a live Selection Sunday show on VSiN.com with broadcaster Brent Musburger.
Stevens bet $11,000 to win $10,000 on each game on his mobile apps at the South Point and Golden Nugget sports books. He inadvertently took Loyola-Chicago twice, but the mistake proved profitable as he won $20,000 when the Ramblers upset Miami 64-62 Thursday as 2½-point underdogs on Donte Ingram’s long 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
We’re ready. You guys got me last year @southpointlv @GoldenNuggetLV but this is a new chapter. Thanks for all the help @VSiNLive @VPofDTvs aka #MikePalm @MikeVanErmen @205Wilbsy aka #BigBalls @Rahrni @brentmusburger I’ll see everyone @theDlasvegas for a great #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/d0PjGgFVad
— Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) March 13, 2018
“It was a little crazy,” Stevens said. “But that’s the great thing about March Madness.”
The thrilling win helped Stevens win $16,000 after finishing 17-14-2 ATS on his wagers (counting Loyola twice). That was a vast improvement from his inaugural NCAA Tournament betting binge in 2017, when he lost $109,000 after going 10-19-3.
“I just figured I couldn’t do any worse,” Stevens said.
$1 million Michigan man
Fortune also favored Stevens on Saturday, when Jordan Poole’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Michigan a dramatic 64-63 victory over Houston. The unlikely shot kept alive Stevens’ $25,000 futures bet on the Wolverines at 40-1 odds that will pay $1 million if Michigan wins it all.
“I have never seen a crowd roar like they did after that shot,” he said. “That was a ridiculous play.”
A Michigan graduate, Stevens placed the futures bet March 3 at the Golden Nugget sports book. Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden Nugget, as well as the Houston Rockets.
#OneStepCloser for @umichbball Thanks to @GoldenNuggetLV and my friend @TilmanJFertitta for taking the action. We’re going to have a lot of fun in Downtown #LasVegas #MarchMadness @theDlasvegas @GoldenGateVegas @FSELV #DTLV #40-1 pic.twitter.com/QbUUEN3KeJ
— Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) March 18, 2018
“It’s great that another downtown Las Vegas casino owner is willing to take the action,” Stevens said. “The greatest thing for me is that Tilman and I get to text each other and bust each other’s (chops) a lot.”
Fertitta tweeted to Stevens on Sunday that he’s pulling for him “because you beat my @UHCougarMBK team with a miracle shot. Good luck! But, I don’t want another loss and you beat me out of a million.”
Pulling for you because you beat my @UHCougarMBK team with a miracle shot. Good luck! But, I don’t want another loss and you beat me out of a million. #MarchMadness #Sweet16 https://t.co/tFHwa0TFcq
— Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) March 18, 2018
The Wolverines are 2½-point favorites over Texas A&M on Thursday.
“That’s a tough matchup,” Stevens said. “We’ve still got four long games to go. I don’t want to get my skates ahead of me.”
$3,294 to win $39.60
In case you missed it, two William Hill bettors wagered a total of $3,294 to win $39.60 and lost. One bet $2,000 to win $26.65 on Cincinnati on the in-play money line Sunday and another wagered $1,294 to win $12.95 on Virginia on the money line.
$40 to win $7,280
On the flip side, a William Hill bettor hit a $40 two-team money-line parlay on Maryland-Baltimore County and Marshall on Friday that paid $7,280.
Underdogs and under
Underdogs went 7-1 ATS on Sunday to finish 24-22-1 ATS (UNR-Texas was a pick’em) in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Unders finished 28-20.
In a trend to remember for 2019, first-half unders finished 24-12 in the first round, including the First Four games.
Westgate contest
Three contestants went 20-8 ATS in the Westgate’s inaugural Hoops Madness Challenge, which covered 28 first-round games Thursday and Friday and featured a field of 161 entrants who paid $100 apiece. The tiebreaker was total points scored in Florida State’s 67-54 win over Missouri. The winner had 135 points and won $8,000. Second place was worth $4,800 and third $3,200. Seven contestants went 19-9.
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.