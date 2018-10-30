Las Vegas casinos offer free Breeders’ Cup handicapping seminars

Handicappers looking for some help breaking down the Breeders’ Cup races on Friday and Saturday at Churchill Downs can get some thoughts from the experts at free seminars at Station Casinos, South Point and Rampart Casino.

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2011, file photo, horses make their way around turn one during the Juvenile Fillies race at the Breeders' Cup horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. There's little argument this year's Breeders' Cup Classic lost a little luster when an ankle issue forced Triple Crown champion Justify into retirement and out of a marquee race that could have raised the profile for both. While the 35th Classic at Churchill Downs features a competitive 14-horse field, the entrants are certainly less familiar than the colt many hoped would at least pursue a grand slam after winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes this spring. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Thursday

South Point: It’s not a formal event, but South Point house handicapper Patrick McQuiggan of CashiersLine.com and Vic Stauffer, the voice of Oaklawn Park and a man who has worn many hats in the racing game, will join Review-Journal horse racing columnist Mike Brunker for the filming of the #RJhorseracing Breeders’ Cup handicapping special at 2 p.m. in the race book. You’re welcome to stop by to listen in and say “Hi,” or you can always watch online at http://reviewjournal.com/sports at your leisure.

Fiesta Henderson: Racing experts Jerry Jacovitz, creator of the Jerry J’s Power Page, and “Race Day Las Vegas” host Ralph Siraco, will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the property’s race book. Attendees will receive gift bags and be provided with “mini finger food.”

Friday

Boulder Station: Dave Valento of the Track Phantom analysis service and Richard Saber, GamingToday’s horse racing and sports handicapper, will share their thoughts on the races at 9 a.m. Friday. There will be free coffee and doughnuts.

Green Valley Ranch Resort: Nick Hines, race analyst for the TVG network, will offer interactive analysis during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships from 11:30 a.m. -5 p.m.

Rampart Casino: Southern California handicapping pro Bob Ike will join Race & Sports Manager Duane Colucci to preview the races and answer questions from attendees at 6 p.m.

South Point: The casino’s Real McCoy handicapping seminar will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, when house handicapper Patrick McQuiggan will be joined by Southern California clocker and handicapper Toby Turrell, Jon Hardoon of the Ragozin sheets and Ralph Siraco to in the race book.

Sunset Station: Chuck Esposito, race and sports director at Sunset Station, and Brian Blessing, host of Sports Book Radio and the Vegas Hockey Hotline, will lead a panel of racing experts at 6 p.m. Friday. Joining them will be Richard Eng from the Daily Racing Form, TV race and sports gaming analyst Hank Goldberg and Steve Davidowitz from Gaming Today and author of numerous handicapping books. Pizza and soft drinks will be served.

Texas Station: Seminar with Jerry Jacovitz on Friday at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Green Valley Ranch Resort: TVG race analyst Nick Hines again will be on hand for the nine Breeders’ Cup races from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

