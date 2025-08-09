Las Vegas football betting contest menu: entry fees from $5 to $100K

There are no shortage of high-stakes football handicapping contests in Las Vegas, but there are also a handful of much more affordable options on the menu.

There are no shortage of high-stakes football handicapping contests in Las Vegas, topping out with the $100,000-entry Circa Grandissimo, the ultra-high-roller version of the $1,000-entry Circa Survivor.

But there are also a handful of much more affordable options, including a $5 Pro Football Kickoff Weekend Jackpot Parlay Card at the South Point. The sportsbook guarantees $25,000 in prize money to the contestant who picks the most winners (with no point spreads) in NFL Week 1.

Station Casinos bettors can turn a $25 entry, or five for $100, into $150,000 in the Last Man Standing elimination pro football contest or $100,000 in the Last Man Standing college football contest.

Here is a rundown of the city’s major handicapping contests. All pay out 100 percent of the entry fees. Complete rules are available at the sportsbooks:

Circa Sports

Contest: Circa Million VII

— Entry fee: $1,000; limit five per person.

— Details: Select five NFL games against the spread each week; $6 million guaranteed prize pool. The top 100 places will be paid, with $1 million going to the winner, $3.65 million to places two through 100 and $1.2 million in quarterly prizes, along with a $100,000 last-place booby prize. Second-to-last gets $50,000.

— Properties: Circa, D Las Vegas, Legends Bay, The Pass, Tuscany and Silverton.

Contest: Circa Survivor

— Entry fee: $1,000; limit 10 per person.

— Details: Select a different NFL team with no point spreads each week. One loss or tie means elimination. The winner takes prize pool with $15 million guaranteed. Each NFL team can be selected only once by each entry. Up to 20 picks: NFL Weeks 1 through 18, plus Thanksgiving Day/Black Friday and Christmas Day.

— Properties: Circa, D Las Vegas, Legends Bay, The Pass, Tuscany, Silverton.

Contest: Circa Grandissimo

— Entry fee: $100,000; limit two per person.

— Details: Select a different NFL team with no point spreads each week. One loss or tie means elimination. The winner takes prize pool with $1.5 million guaranteed. Each NFL team can be selected only once by each entry. Up to 20 picks: NFL Weeks 1 through 18, plus Thanksgiving Day/Black Friday and Christmas Day.

— Properties: Circa, D Las Vegas, Legends Bay, The Pass, Tuscany, Silverton.

South Point

Contest: Pro Football Kickoff Weekend Jackpot Parlay Card

— Entry fee: $5; no limit on number of cards played.

— Details: Select all 14 NFL games with no point spreads Sunday and Monday in Week 1, along with Ravens-Bills total; contestant with the most correct selections wins the jackpot, with $25,000 guaranteed.

— Properties: South Point, Rampart Casino.

Station Casinos

Contest: Last Man Standing (Pro)

— Entry fee: $25; limit four with fifth free.

— Details: Select one NFL game ATS each week. One loss means elimination. The winner takes prize pool with $150,000 minimum guaranteed.

Contest: Last Man Standing (College)

— Entry fee: $25; limit four with fifth free.

— Details: Select one college game ATS each week. One loss means elimination. The winner takes prize pool with $100,000 minimum guaranteed.

— Properties: All Station Casinos, Treasure Island, CasaBlanca, Virgin River, El Cortez.

Westgate SuperBook

Contest: SuperContest

— Entry fee: $1,500; limit 10 per person.

— Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week; $575,000 guaranteed for 11 in-season contests (six three-week, three six-week, two nine-week). The remaining entry fees will go to the seasonlong prize pool, with the top 20 places paid.

Contest: SuperContest Gold

— Entry fee: $5,000; limit three per person.

— Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week. The winner takes all.

Contest: SuperContest College

— Entry fee: $500; limit 10 per person.

— Details: Select seven college football games ATS each week. The top 10 places are paid, with first place winning 40 percent of the prize pool.

Contest: SuperContest Survivor

— Entry fee: $5,000; limit 10 per person.

— Details: Select a different NFL team with no point spreads each week. One loss or tie means elimination. The winner takes prize pool. Each NFL team can be selected only once by each entry. Up to 18 picks: NFL Weeks 1 through 18.

Contest: NFL Season Wins Challenge

— Entry fee: $200; limit 10 per person.

— Details: Select over or under regular-season win total for all 32 NFL teams. The top five places are paid, with first place winning 50 percent of the prize pool.

William Hill

Contest: Pro Pick’em

— Entry fee: $25; limit 15 per person; purchase four and get one free entry.

— Details: Select Sunday and Monday NFL games with no point spreads; $210,000 guaranteed prize pool; $10,000 weekly cash prize awarded to entry with the most winners; $20,000 grand prize for season. Also, there is a $1 million bonus prize for picking 215 winners or more in the 18-week season.

— Properties: All William Hill sportsbooks in Nevada.

