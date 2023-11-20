Las Vegas Grand Prix shatters betting records at sportsbooks

Caesars Sportsbook shattered its record betting handle on any auto race, and BetMGM, Station Casinos and the Westgate SuperBook reported record handles for an F1 race.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The betting action on the Las Vegas Grand Prix was almost as fast and furious as the Formula One race itself.

Caesars Sportsbook shattered its record betting handle, or amount of money wagered, on any auto race, and BetMGM, Station Casinos and the Westgate SuperBook reported record handles for an F1 race.

“It was three times Daytona’s numbers,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said, referencing the Daytona 500, aka the Super Bowl of NASCAR. “It was well over seven figures.”

The largest reported wager was from a BetMGM bettor who put down $200,000 to win $100,000 on Max Verstappen at -200 to win Saturday night’s race on the Strip. The gambler cashed the ticket when the Dutch driver came from behind to deliver his 18th win in 21 F1 races this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

