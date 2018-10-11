Las Vegas Lights, VSiN team up for ‘betcast’ of season finale

Live in-play wagering on Saturday night’s Lights-Sacramento match will be available in Nevada on the William Hill sports book mobile app.

The Lights FC and VSiN will team up to produce a two-hour “betcast” of Saturday night’s season finale at Sacramento Republic FC.

The 7:30 p.m. match will be shown on myLVTV and will feature sports betting experts calling the action live from VSiN’s studio at the South Point. Live in-play wagering on the Lights-Sacramento match will be available in Nevada on the William Hill sports book mobile app.

“This broadcast will serve as a tremendous introduction to the excitement and opportunities of live in-game wagering,” VSiN CEO Brian Musburger said in a statement. “In-game betting will completely change the way fans watch sports, and as the first network dedicated to sports gambling, VSiN is in a great position to deliver the real-time updates and analysis folks need to inform their wagers throughout the game.”

Thomas Viola, host of the Las Vegas Soccer Betting Hour on KBAD-AM 920, will handle play-by-play duties. Matthew Holt, president of U.S. Integrity, will analyze the changing odds and London-based betting journalist Nigel Seeley will analyze the betting market.

“The decades-long hypocrisy of American professional sports is quickly coming to an end,” Lights FC owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “Lights FC is incredibly proud to help lead the way within American professional sports to destigmatize the role betting plays in our industry. … and we’ll further demonstrate to the rest of the country that the legalization of sports gambling should be fully embraced by pro sports teams.”

The Lights (8-18-7) beat Phoenix Rising FC 5-2 on Wednesday at Cashman Field to snap an 11-match losing streak.

