Las Vegas Raiders partner with BetMGM for sports betting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2020 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2020 - 2:16 pm

The Las Vegas Raiders have named their first official sports betting partner.

On Thursday, MGM Resorts International’s sports betting platform, BetMGM, was named an official partner of the NFL team. The deal will allow BetMGM to provide educational information about its app to Raiders fans, according to a news release.

“All of us at MGM Resorts are proud to welcome the Raiders and the NFL to Las Vegas,” said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. “We look forward to providing Raiders fans a world-class sports betting and entertainment experience, both in our BetMGM Sportsbooks and digitally, through the BetMGM mobile app.”

The partnership is an extension of an existing multiyear partnership between the Raiders and MGM Resorts, announced in January. The deal named MGM Resorts as a founding partner of the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium with signage, an MGM Resorts VIP entrance and a private MGM Club inside the venue.

Fans likely won’t be able to see the prominent branding in-person until next year; last month, team owner Mark Davis said no fans would be allowed in the $2 billion facility this season.

The team will play its first regular season game inside the new stadium on Monday, with MGM Resorts acting as the presenting sponsor.

BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings, has inked deals with a number of entities over the last few months, including NASCAR, the PGA Tour, the National Lacrosse League, sports betting network VSiN and more.

Sports bettors in Nevada can register for the BetMGM app by visiting any MGM Resorts sportsbook in Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts shares closed down 2.1 percent Thursday to $22.52 on the New York Stock Exchange. The partnership announcement was made after the market closed.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

