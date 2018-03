Las Vegas Review-Journal Baseball Season Wins Challenge

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey competes with handicappers Dave Cokin and Micah Roberts, professional sports bettor Frank Carulli and Westgate sports book manager Randy Blum in a contest based on selecting over-under on regular-season win totals for Major League Baseball teams.

Boston Red Sox players gloves sit on the bench before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Sept.2, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton bump their gloves together after a throwing drill at baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A spring baseball exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees is played, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Randy Blum

Westgate sports book manager

Mets Over 82.5

Athletics Over 75.5

Padres Over 72.5

White Sox Over 72.5

Cardinals Under 86.5

Rays Under 74.5

Tigers Under 67.5

Tiebreaker: 284

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Cardinals Over 85.5

Mets Over 82.5

Padres Over 72.5

Orioles Over 71.5

Blue Jays Under 81.5

Giants Under 79.5

Royals Under 69.5

Tiebreaker: 287

Dave Cokin

SmokinCokin.com

Yankees Over 94.5

Cardinals Over 85.5

Mariners Over 80.5

Rockies Under 82.5

Rangers Under 75.5

Rays Under 74.5

White Sox Under 72.5

Tiebreaker: 281

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Nationals Over 93.5

Brewers Over 83.5

Rangers Under 75.5

Pirates Under 73.5

Royals Under 69.5

Tigers Under 67.5

Marlins Under 64.5

Tiebreaker: 278

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Blue Jays Over 80.5

Mariners Over 80.5

Giants Over 79.5

Padres Over 72.5

Dodgers Under 95.5

Diamondbacks Under 85.5

Pirates Under 73.5

Tiebreaker: 276

