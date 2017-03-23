Las Vegas Review-Journal Challenge picks

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, right, drives against Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews during the first half of a second-round game of the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli )

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday. Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board. Four of the picks are worth one point, and a Best Bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. Each contestant made 12 picks in last week’s first round. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

TODD DEWEY

REVIEW-JOURNAL

Total points: 8

Record: 7-5

Best Bet: Oregon-Michigan Over 147.5

Purdue +5

West Virginia +3

Xavier +7.5

Butler +7.5

DOUG FITZ

SYSTEMPLAYS.COM

Total points: 7

Record: 7-5

Best Bet: Florida -2

Kansas -5

Gonzaga -3

Baylor -3.5

Kentucky +1

ADAM HILL

REVIEW-JOURNAL

Total points: 7.5

Record: 6-5-1

Best Bet: Butler +7.5

Kansas -5

Gonzaga -3

Xavier +7.5

Baylor -3.5

KELLY STEWART

@KELLYINVEGAS

Total points: 9

Record: 8-4

Best Bet: Xavier +7.5

Gonzaga -3

Florida -2

South Carolina +3.5

Butler +7.5

PAUL STONE

VEGASSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

Total points: 1.5

Record: 1-10-1

Best Bet: Wisconsin +2

West Virginia +3

Xavier +7.5

Baylor -3.5

North Carolina-Butler Under 153.5