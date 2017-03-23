Las Vegas Review-Journal Challenge picks

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday. Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board. Four of the picks are worth one point, and a Best Bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. Each contestant made 12 picks in last week’s first round. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
TODD DEWEY
REVIEW-JOURNAL
Total points: 8
Record: 7-5
Best Bet: Oregon-Michigan Over 147.5
Purdue +5
West Virginia +3
Xavier +7.5
Butler +7.5
DOUG FITZ
SYSTEMPLAYS.COM
Total points: 7
Record: 7-5
Best Bet: Florida -2
Kansas -5
Gonzaga -3
Baylor -3.5
Kentucky +1
ADAM HILL
REVIEW-JOURNAL
Total points: 7.5
Record: 6-5-1
Best Bet: Butler +7.5
Kansas -5
Gonzaga -3
Xavier +7.5
Baylor -3.5
KELLY STEWART
@KELLYINVEGAS
Total points: 9
Record: 8-4
Best Bet: Xavier +7.5
Gonzaga -3
Florida -2
South Carolina +3.5
Butler +7.5
PAUL STONE
VEGASSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM
Total points: 1.5
Record: 1-10-1
Best Bet: Wisconsin +2
West Virginia +3
Xavier +7.5
Baylor -3.5
North Carolina-Butler Under 153.5