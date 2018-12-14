Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge

Players dunk Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, in the closing moments of the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) runs for a touchdown against Pittsburgh as Trevor Lawrence (16) follows in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Five handicappers and a professional sports bettor compete in a 20-game college football bowl contest. All picks are made against the spread. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points.

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Tulane -3½

Utah State-North Texas O68½

Eastern Michigan +3

UAB -2½

Ohio -3

Marshall -2½

Florida International +6½

Minnesota +6

Miami, Fla. -4

Vanderbilt-Baylor O55½

Purdue +4

Florida +7½

Clemson -13

Virginia Tech-Cincinnati O53½

Texas A&M -6½

Texas A&M-N.C. State O58½

Kentucky +6½

Penn State-Kentucky U47½

Washington +7

Best Bet: California Pick

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

FIU-Toledo O68½

Wake Forest +3½

Houston +3½

Louisiana Tech +1½

Minnesota +6

California-TCU U40½

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Florida +7½

Virginia +5½

Michigan St.-Oregon U48

Oklahoma State +9½

Northwestern +7½

North Carolina State +6½

Iowa +7

Kentucky-Penn State U47½

Central Florida +7

Ohio State -7

Georgia -13

Best Bet: Pittsburgh +6½

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Utah State -7½

Fresno State -6

Eastern Michigan +3

Florida International +6½

Louisiana Tech +1½

Georgia Tech -6

California-TCU U40½

Duke +4½

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Florida +7½

Virginia +5½

Oklahoma +14

Clemson -13

Stanford -6½

Iowa-Mississippi St. U43½

Central Florida +7

Ohio State -7

Texas +13

Best Bet: Marshall -2½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Arizona St.-Fresno St. O54

Eastern Michigan +3

Middle Tennessee St. +7

Northern Illinois +2½

N. Illinois-UAB U43

San Diego State +3

Boston College +2½

Duke +4½

Wisconsin +4

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Michigan -7½

Virginia +5½

Alabama -14

Pittsburgh +6½

North Carolina State +6½

Washington-Ohio St. U58

Washington +7

Texas +13

Best Bet: Notre Dame +13

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Utah State -7½

Fresno State -6

Middle Tenn. St. +7

San Diego State +3

Florida International +6½

Western Michigan +13

Louisiana Tech +1½

West Virginia -1½

Iowa State +3½

Oklahoma +14

Oklahoma-Alabama U81

Clemson -13

Notre Dame-Clemson U55

Oregon -3

Northwestern +7½

Iowa +7

Kentucky +6½

Central Florida +7

Georgia -13

Best Bet: Florida +7½

Paul Stone

@Paulstonesports

North Texas +7½

Eastern Michigan +3

Middle Tennessee St. +7

Northern Illinois +2½

Wake Forest +3½

Army -3½

Boston College +2½

Georgia Tech -6

Duke +4½

Wisconsin +4

Vanderbilt -5

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Virginia Tech +6

Pittsburgh +6½

Michigan State +3

Oklahoma State +9½

Northwestern +7½

Texas A&M -6½

Best Bet: Syracuse +1½

