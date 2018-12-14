Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2018 - 2:07 pm
 

Five handicappers and a professional sports bettor compete in a 20-game college football bowl contest. All picks are made against the spread. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points.

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Tulane -3½

Utah State-North Texas O68½

Eastern Michigan +3

UAB -2½

Ohio -3

Marshall -2½

Florida International +6½

Minnesota +6

Miami, Fla. -4

Vanderbilt-Baylor O55½

Purdue +4

Florida +7½

Clemson -13

Virginia Tech-Cincinnati O53½

Texas A&M -6½

Texas A&M-N.C. State O58½

Kentucky +6½

Penn State-Kentucky U47½

Washington +7

Best Bet: California Pick

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

FIU-Toledo O68½

Wake Forest +3½

Houston +3½

Louisiana Tech +1½

Minnesota +6

California-TCU U40½

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Florida +7½

Virginia +5½

Michigan St.-Oregon U48

Oklahoma State +9½

Northwestern +7½

North Carolina State +6½

Iowa +7

Kentucky-Penn State U47½

Central Florida +7

Ohio State -7

Georgia -13

Best Bet: Pittsburgh +6½

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Utah State -7½

Fresno State -6

Eastern Michigan +3

Florida International +6½

Louisiana Tech +1½

Georgia Tech -6

California-TCU U40½

Duke +4½

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Florida +7½

Virginia +5½

Oklahoma +14

Clemson -13

Stanford -6½

Iowa-Mississippi St. U43½

Central Florida +7

Ohio State -7

Texas +13

Best Bet: Marshall -2½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Arizona St.-Fresno St. O54

Eastern Michigan +3

Middle Tennessee St. +7

Northern Illinois +2½

N. Illinois-UAB U43

San Diego State +3

Boston College +2½

Duke +4½

Wisconsin +4

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Michigan -7½

Virginia +5½

Alabama -14

Pittsburgh +6½

North Carolina State +6½

Washington-Ohio St. U58

Washington +7

Texas +13

Best Bet: Notre Dame +13

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Utah State -7½

Fresno State -6

Middle Tenn. St. +7

San Diego State +3

Florida International +6½

Western Michigan +13

Louisiana Tech +1½

West Virginia -1½

Iowa State +3½

Oklahoma +14

Oklahoma-Alabama U81

Clemson -13

Notre Dame-Clemson U55

Oregon -3

Northwestern +7½

Iowa +7

Kentucky +6½

Central Florida +7

Georgia -13

Best Bet: Florida +7½

Paul Stone

@Paulstonesports

North Texas +7½

Eastern Michigan +3

Middle Tennessee St. +7

Northern Illinois +2½

Wake Forest +3½

Army -3½

Boston College +2½

Georgia Tech -6

Duke +4½

Wisconsin +4

Vanderbilt -5

Purdue +4

Iowa State +3½

Virginia Tech +6

Pittsburgh +6½

Michigan State +3

Oklahoma State +9½

Northwestern +7½

Texas A&M -6½

Best Bet: Syracuse +1½

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like