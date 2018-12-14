Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge

Five handicappers and a professional sports bettor compete in a 20-game college football bowl contest. All picks are made against the spread. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points.
Frank Carulli
Professional sports bettor
Tulane -3½
Utah State-North Texas O68½
Eastern Michigan +3
UAB -2½
Ohio -3
Marshall -2½
Florida International +6½
Minnesota +6
Miami, Fla. -4
Vanderbilt-Baylor O55½
Purdue +4
Florida +7½
Clemson -13
Virginia Tech-Cincinnati O53½
Texas A&M -6½
Texas A&M-N.C. State O58½
Kentucky +6½
Penn State-Kentucky U47½
Washington +7
Best Bet: California Pick
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
FIU-Toledo O68½
Wake Forest +3½
Houston +3½
Louisiana Tech +1½
Minnesota +6
California-TCU U40½
Purdue +4
Iowa State +3½
Florida +7½
Virginia +5½
Michigan St.-Oregon U48
Oklahoma State +9½
Northwestern +7½
North Carolina State +6½
Iowa +7
Kentucky-Penn State U47½
Central Florida +7
Ohio State -7
Georgia -13
Best Bet: Pittsburgh +6½
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Utah State -7½
Fresno State -6
Eastern Michigan +3
Florida International +6½
Louisiana Tech +1½
Georgia Tech -6
California-TCU U40½
Duke +4½
Purdue +4
Iowa State +3½
Florida +7½
Virginia +5½
Oklahoma +14
Clemson -13
Stanford -6½
Iowa-Mississippi St. U43½
Central Florida +7
Ohio State -7
Texas +13
Best Bet: Marshall -2½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Arizona St.-Fresno St. O54
Eastern Michigan +3
Middle Tennessee St. +7
Northern Illinois +2½
N. Illinois-UAB U43
San Diego State +3
Boston College +2½
Duke +4½
Wisconsin +4
Purdue +4
Iowa State +3½
Michigan -7½
Virginia +5½
Alabama -14
Pittsburgh +6½
North Carolina State +6½
Washington-Ohio St. U58
Washington +7
Texas +13
Best Bet: Notre Dame +13
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Utah State -7½
Fresno State -6
Middle Tenn. St. +7
San Diego State +3
Florida International +6½
Western Michigan +13
Louisiana Tech +1½
West Virginia -1½
Iowa State +3½
Oklahoma +14
Oklahoma-Alabama U81
Clemson -13
Notre Dame-Clemson U55
Oregon -3
Northwestern +7½
Iowa +7
Kentucky +6½
Central Florida +7
Georgia -13
Best Bet: Florida +7½
Paul Stone
@Paulstonesports
North Texas +7½
Eastern Michigan +3
Middle Tennessee St. +7
Northern Illinois +2½
Wake Forest +3½
Army -3½
Boston College +2½
Georgia Tech -6
Duke +4½
Wisconsin +4
Vanderbilt -5
Purdue +4
Iowa State +3½
Virginia Tech +6
Pittsburgh +6½
Michigan State +3
Oklahoma State +9½
Northwestern +7½
Texas A&M -6½
Best Bet: Syracuse +1½
