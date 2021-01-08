Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings
Handicapper Paul Stone (@PaulStoneSports) went 10-2 against the spread to win the contest.
Bowl Challenge
Final standings
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 10-2
Points: 10
— — —
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Record: 6-5-1
Points: 7½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Record: 6-4-1
Points: 6½
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 5-7
Points: 6
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Record: 5-7
Points: 6
— — —
Frank Carulli
Professional sports bettor
Record: 5-6-1
Points: 5½
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Record: 5-6-1
Points: 5½