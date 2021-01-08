54°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 4:34 pm
 
FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gets past Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-K ...
FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gets past Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and cornerback Clarence Lewis (26) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Heisman Trophy winner caught seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Bowl Challenge

Final standings

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 10-2

Points: 10

— — —

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 6-5-1

Points:

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Record: 6-4-1

Points:

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 5-7

Points: 6

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 5-7

Points: 6

— — —

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Record: 5-6-1

Points:

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Record: 5-6-1

Points:

