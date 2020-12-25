Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
Seven handicappers compete in a college football bowl contest. Two-time defending RJ Challenge champ Dana Lane is 42-27-2 ATS this year and Eric Parkila is 41-28-2.
Seven handicappers compete in a college football bowl contest starting with Saturday’s games. All picks are made against the spread according to lines and totals on Monday at the Westgate sportsbook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points. A canceled game will be graded as a push.
Frank Carulli
Professional sports bettor
Miami +2
Colorado +11½
Texas-Colorado O64
Wake Forest +6½
Oklahoma +3
San Jose St.-Ball St. U63
Texas Christian -5
Georgia -7
Ohio State +8
Kentucky -2½
Mississippi +7
Best bet: Indiana-Mississippi O67
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Liberty +6
Western Kentucky +4½
Colorado +11½
Oklahoma +3
Wake Forest +6½
Ball State +7½
Cincinnati +7
Auburn +3½
Indiana -7
Oregon +4
North Carolina +7
Best bet: Ohio State +8
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Texas -11½
Wake Forest +6½
Florida -3
Florida-Oklahoma U71½
Mississippi State +2½
Ball State +7½
Auburn +3½
Northwestern-Auburn U43½
Alabama-Notre Dame U65½
Mississippi +7
Indiana-Mississippi O67
Best bet: Georgia St.-W. Kentucky O52
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Texas-San Antonio +13½
Miami +2
Texas -11½
Florida-Oklahoma U71½
San Jose State -7½
TCU-Arkansas U57½
Northwestern -3½
Clemson -8
N.C. State +2½
Iowa State -4
North Carolina +7
Best bet: Liberty +6
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Coastal Carolina -6
Oklahoma State -2
Texas -11½
Florida-Oklahoma O71½
Arkansas +5
Cincinnati +7
Auburn +3½
Alabama -20
Kentucky-N.C. State U52½
Oregon +4
Texas A&M -7
Best bet: Clemson -8
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Liberty +6
Oklahoma State -2
Florida -3
Tulsa -2½
Arkansas +5
Cincinnati +7
Northwestern -3½
Ohio State +8
Kentucky -2½
Indiana -7
Oregon +4
Best bet: North Carolina +7
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Liberty +6
Texas-San Antonio +13½
UL Lafayette-UTSA U58
Oklahoma State -2
Wisconsin-Wake Forest U53½
Oklahoma +3
Mississippi State +2½
Cincinnati +7
Georgia-Cincinnati U50½
Ohio State +8
Kentucky-N.C. State U52½
Best bet: Colorado +11½