Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2020 - 10:55 am
 
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, holds the trophy along side running back Trey Sermon afte ...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, holds the trophy along side running back Trey Sermon after defeating Northwestern in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 22-10. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Seven handicappers compete in a college football bowl contest starting with Saturday’s games. All picks are made against the spread according to lines and totals on Monday at the Westgate sportsbook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points. A canceled game will be graded as a push.

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Miami +2

Colorado +11½

Texas-Colorado O64

Wake Forest +6½

Oklahoma +3

San Jose St.-Ball St. U63

Texas Christian -5

Georgia -7

Ohio State +8

Kentucky -2½

Mississippi +7

Best bet: Indiana-Mississippi O67

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Liberty +6

Western Kentucky +4½

Colorado +11½

Oklahoma +3

Wake Forest +6½

Ball State +7½

Cincinnati +7

Auburn +3½

Indiana -7

Oregon +4

North Carolina +7

Best bet: Ohio State +8

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Texas -11½

Wake Forest +6½

Florida -3

Florida-Oklahoma U71½

Mississippi State +2½

Ball State +7½

Auburn +3½

Northwestern-Auburn U43½

Alabama-Notre Dame U65½

Mississippi +7

Indiana-Mississippi O67

Best bet: Georgia St.-W. Kentucky O52

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Texas-San Antonio +13½

Miami +2

Texas -11½

Florida-Oklahoma U71½

San Jose State -7½

TCU-Arkansas U57½

Northwestern -3½

Clemson -8

N.C. State +2½

Iowa State -4

North Carolina +7

Best bet: Liberty +6

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Coastal Carolina -6

Oklahoma State -2

Texas -11½

Florida-Oklahoma O71½

Arkansas +5

Cincinnati +7

Auburn +3½

Alabama -20

Kentucky-N.C. State U52½

Oregon +4

Texas A&M -7

Best bet: Clemson -8

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Liberty +6

Oklahoma State -2

Florida -3

Tulsa -2½

Arkansas +5

Cincinnati +7

Northwestern -3½

Ohio State +8

Kentucky -2½

Indiana -7

Oregon +4

Best bet: North Carolina +7

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Liberty +6

Texas-San Antonio +13½

UL Lafayette-UTSA U58

Oklahoma State -2

Wisconsin-Wake Forest U53½

Oklahoma +3

Mississippi State +2½

Cincinnati +7

Georgia-Cincinnati U50½

Ohio State +8

Kentucky-N.C. State U52½

Best bet: Colorado +11½

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game ...
Best bowl bets: Take Liberty to cover against Coastal
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

If there was a Group of 5 Heisman Trophy, Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall and Flames quarterback Malik Willis would merit serious consideration.

Buffalo wide receiver Antonio Nunn (41) is stopped by Ball State cornerback Antonio Phillips (2 ...
College football betting trends for bowl games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Marshall and Buffalo meet Friday in the Camellia Bowl, with Buffalo a 4½-point favorite. Three bowl games will be played Saturday.