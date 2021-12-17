Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
Handicappers Doug Fitz, Dana Lane, Pamela Maldonado, Bruce Marshall and Paul Stone compete in a college football bowl contest, making 15 picks each ATS.
Five handicappers compete in a college football bowl contest. All 15 picks are made against the spread, according to lines and totals from Tuesday night at the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points. The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Middle Tennessee State +10½
Eastern Michigan +9
Central Florida +6
Hawaii +7½
Ball State +5
UNR +4½
East Carolina-Boston College U51
Texas Tech +9
UCLA +1½
SMU +2½
Oklahoma -4½
Washington State +2½
Michigan +7½
Boise State-Central Michigan U55½
Best bet: Utah State +7
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Toledo -10½
Northern Illinois +10
Appalachian State -3
Jackson State -10
Fresno State -12½
Eastern Michigan +9
Old Dominion +9
Florida -6
East Carolina +3
Air Force +1
North Carolina State -1½
Central Michigan +7½
Ohio State -6½
Kansas State -2
Best bet: Virginia -2½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Middle Tennessee St.-Toledo O49½
Northern Illinois +10½
Western Kentucky-Appalachian State U68½
Brigham Young-UAB O54½
Liberty -9
Liberty-Eastern Michigan U58½
Utah State-Oregon State U67½
UL Lafayette-Marshall U55½
Old Dominion-Tulsa U53½
Florida-Central Florida U55½
North Texas +3
Georgia State-Ball State O51
Louisville -1
South Carolina +8½
Best bet: Army -4
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Eastern Michigan +9
Utah State +7
UTSA -2½
UL Lafayette-Marshall U55½
North Texas +3
Georgia State -5
UNR +4½
East Carolina +3
Virginia -2½
UCLA +1½
Tennessee -4½
Pittsburgh +1
Georgia -7½
Utah +6½
Best bet: Air Force +1
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Jackson State -10
Fresno State-UTEP U51
Brigham Young -7
Eastern Michigan +9
UTSA-San Diego State U49½
Central Florida +6
Western Michigan-UNR U56½
East Carolina +3
Louisville-Air Force O56
Maryland -1
Clemson +2
Wake Forest +5
Washington State +2½
Arkansas +2½
Best bet: Western Michigan -4½