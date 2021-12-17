Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks

FILE - Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders points during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, La. Deion Sanders has been all over national TV, putting Jackson State in the spotlight every time his insurance commercials air. Hiring Eddie George has had a similar effect at Tennessee State. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Five handicappers compete in a college football bowl contest. All 15 picks are made against the spread, according to lines and totals from Tuesday night at the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points. The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Middle Tennessee State +10½

Eastern Michigan +9

Central Florida +6

Hawaii +7½

Ball State +5

UNR +4½

East Carolina-Boston College U51

Texas Tech +9

UCLA +1½

SMU +2½

Oklahoma -4½

Washington State +2½

Michigan +7½

Boise State-Central Michigan U55½

Best bet: Utah State +7

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Toledo -10½

Northern Illinois +10

Appalachian State -3

Jackson State -10

Fresno State -12½

Eastern Michigan +9

Old Dominion +9

Florida -6

East Carolina +3

Air Force +1

North Carolina State -1½

Central Michigan +7½

Ohio State -6½

Kansas State -2

Best bet: Virginia -2½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Middle Tennessee St.-Toledo O49½

Northern Illinois +10½

Western Kentucky-Appalachian State U68½

Brigham Young-UAB O54½

Liberty -9

Liberty-Eastern Michigan U58½

Utah State-Oregon State U67½

UL Lafayette-Marshall U55½

Old Dominion-Tulsa U53½

Florida-Central Florida U55½

North Texas +3

Georgia State-Ball State O51

Louisville -1

South Carolina +8½

Best bet: Army -4

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Eastern Michigan +9

Utah State +7

UTSA -2½

UL Lafayette-Marshall U55½

North Texas +3

Georgia State -5

UNR +4½

East Carolina +3

Virginia -2½

UCLA +1½

Tennessee -4½

Pittsburgh +1

Georgia -7½

Utah +6½

Best bet: Air Force +1

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Jackson State -10

Fresno State-UTEP U51

Brigham Young -7

Eastern Michigan +9

UTSA-San Diego State U49½

Central Florida +6

Western Michigan-UNR U56½

East Carolina +3

Louisville-Air Force O56

Maryland -1

Clemson +2

Wake Forest +5

Washington State +2½

Arkansas +2½

Best bet: Western Michigan -4½