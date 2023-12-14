Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
Six handicappers make 15 picks each against the spread for the college football bowl season.
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL COLLEGE BOWL CHALLENGE
Six handicappers make 15 college football bowl picks against the spread, based on lines and totals Thursday from the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half-point and a best bet is worth two points. The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.
Chip Chirimbes
ChipWins.com
Fresno State +3½
California +3
Troy -7½
Northwestern +6½
UNLV +12½
Virginia Tech -8½
West Virginia -6½
Boston College +11
Rutgers +1½
Maryland +2½
Florida State +14
Iowa +8
Liberty +17½
Washington +4
Best bet: Michigan -1½
Dionne D’Amico
SportsMemo.com
New Mexico State -3½
Texas Tech -3
Ohio +3½
Western Kentucky +2½
James Madison -2½
Tulane +8½
West Virginia -6½
Miami (Fla.) -1½
North Carolina State +3
Oklahoma +3½
Clemson -5
Notre Dame -6½
Ohio State +2½
Toledo +3
Best bet: Louisiana State -8½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Fresno State +3½
Boise State +4½
California +3
Old Dominion -2½
Marshall +13
South Florida +3
Northern Illinois Pick
Air Force +2½
Eastern Michigan +16
Rice +4½
Boston College +11
Rutgers +1½
Alabama +1½
Washington +4
Best bet: Northwestern +6½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
New Mexico State-Fresno State U51
UCLA-Boise State O48½
Georgia Southern-Ohio U50
Western Kentucky-Old Dominion O55½
Texas-San Antonio -13
Syracuse -3
Central Florida-Georgia Tech U64½
Duke +7½
Air Force +2½
Eastern Michigan +16
Coastal Carolina-San Jose State O54
Bowling Green-Minnesota O38½
Texas State -4½
Kansas-UNLV U65
Best bet: Jacksonville State-Louisiana U57½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Miami (Ohio) +6½
South Florida +3
Central Florida-Georgia Tech O64½
Northwestern +6½
San Jose State -10
UNLV +12½
Virginia Tech -8½
West Virginia -6½
Rutgers +1½
North Carolina State +3
Arizona -3½
Kentucky +5
Alabama +1½
Washington +4
Best bet: Wisconsin +8½
Alex B. Smith
axsmithsports.com
New Mexico State -3½
Old Dominion -2½
Texas-San Antonio -13
Northern Illinois Pick
James Madison -2½
Utah State -1
South Alabama -16
Rice +4½
Kansas-UNLV O65
Missouri -2½
Florida State +14
Oregon -17½
Alabama +1½
Texas -4
Best bet: Texas-Washington O64