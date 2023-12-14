Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks

Six handicappers make 15 picks each against the spread for the college football bowl season.

Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) dives for the end zone as Oregon Ducks defensive back Dontae Manning (8) attempts to keep him from scoring a touchdown during the second half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) is taken down by Washington Huskies linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (56) and teammates during the second half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to a loose ball on a run after a tackle by Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) holds up the most valuable player trophy after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL COLLEGE BOWL CHALLENGE

Six handicappers make 15 college football bowl picks against the spread, based on lines and totals Thursday from the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half-point and a best bet is worth two points. The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.

Chip Chirimbes

ChipWins.com

Fresno State +3½

California +3

Troy -7½

Northwestern +6½

UNLV +12½

Virginia Tech -8½

West Virginia -6½

Boston College +11

Rutgers +1½

Maryland +2½

Florida State +14

Iowa +8

Liberty +17½

Washington +4

Best bet: Michigan -1½

Dionne D’Amico

SportsMemo.com

New Mexico State -3½

Texas Tech -3

Ohio +3½

Western Kentucky +2½

James Madison -2½

Tulane +8½

West Virginia -6½

Miami (Fla.) -1½

North Carolina State +3

Oklahoma +3½

Clemson -5

Notre Dame -6½

Ohio State +2½

Toledo +3

Best bet: Louisiana State -8½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Fresno State +3½

Boise State +4½

California +3

Old Dominion -2½

Marshall +13

South Florida +3

Northern Illinois Pick

Air Force +2½

Eastern Michigan +16

Rice +4½

Boston College +11

Rutgers +1½

Alabama +1½

Washington +4

Best bet: Northwestern +6½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

New Mexico State-Fresno State U51

UCLA-Boise State O48½

Georgia Southern-Ohio U50

Western Kentucky-Old Dominion O55½

Texas-San Antonio -13

Syracuse -3

Central Florida-Georgia Tech U64½

Duke +7½

Air Force +2½

Eastern Michigan +16

Coastal Carolina-San Jose State O54

Bowling Green-Minnesota O38½

Texas State -4½

Kansas-UNLV U65

Best bet: Jacksonville State-Louisiana U57½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Miami (Ohio) +6½

South Florida +3

Central Florida-Georgia Tech O64½

Northwestern +6½

San Jose State -10

UNLV +12½

Virginia Tech -8½

West Virginia -6½

Rutgers +1½

North Carolina State +3

Arizona -3½

Kentucky +5

Alabama +1½

Washington +4

Best bet: Wisconsin +8½

Alex B. Smith

axsmithsports.com

New Mexico State -3½

Old Dominion -2½

Texas-San Antonio -13

Northern Illinois Pick

James Madison -2½

Utah State -1

South Alabama -16

Rice +4½

Kansas-UNLV O65

Missouri -2½

Florida State +14

Oregon -17½

Alabama +1½

Texas -4

Best bet: Texas-Washington O64