Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes won last season’s Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge with a 10-3-2 record against the spread.
Six handicappers make 12 college football picks against the spread, based on lines and totals Thursday from the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half-point and a best bet is worth two points. The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.
Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes won last season’s contest with a 10-3-2 record against the spread.
Chip Chrimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Oklahoma -1
Tulane +17
Hawaii +1
East Carolina +9½
Penn State +3
Georgia Tech +5
Virginia +4
Illinois +2½
Iowa +6
Arizona State +1½
Michigan +7½
Best bet: TCU +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Louisville -6½
Southern Miss +4
UNLV -6½
Hawaii +1
Army -10
San Diego State +3
LSU +2½
Coastal Carolina +9
Navy -7
Mississippi State -4
SMU +3
Best bet: Kennesaw State +3½
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
James Madison-Oregon O47½
Tulane-Ole Miss O57
Western Kentucky -4
Fresno State -4½
Louisiana Tech -9
Vanderbilt -6
Utah -16
Nebraska-Utah O50½
Texas State -11
Mississippi State -4
Arizona -3
Best bet: Alabama-Oklahoma O41
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Utah State -2
Toledo +6½
Western Kentucky -4
Cal -1
Clemson -3
Georgia Tech +5
TCU +3½
Iowa +6
Nebraska-Utah U50½
Wake Forest +4
Arizona -3
Best bet: Minnesota -2½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Memphis +3½
Oklahoma -1
Miami (Fla.)-Texas A&M U48½
Washington State-Utah State U50½
W. Kentucky-Southern Miss O57½
Toledo +6½
New Mexico +2½
UConn-Army U44
TCU +3½
Michigan +7½
Arizona -3
Best bet: Iowa +6
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Alabama-Oklahoma U41
Miami (Fla.) +3
Washington State +2
San Diego State +3
Missouri -4
Houston -2.5
Iowa +6
Duke -1.5
Navy -7
Wake Forest +4
Arizona -3
Best bet: Ole Miss -17