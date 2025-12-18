Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks

Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes won last season’s Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge with a 10-3-2 record against the spread.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Six handicappers make 12 college football picks against the spread, based on lines and totals Thursday from the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half-point and a best bet is worth two points. The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.

Chip Chrimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Oklahoma -1

Tulane +17

Hawaii +1

East Carolina +9½

Penn State +3

Georgia Tech +5

Virginia +4

Illinois +2½

Iowa +6

Arizona State +1½

Michigan +7½

Best bet: TCU +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Louisville -6½

Southern Miss +4

UNLV -6½

Hawaii +1

Army -10

San Diego State +3

LSU +2½

Coastal Carolina +9

Navy -7

Mississippi State -4

SMU +3

Best bet: Kennesaw State +3½

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

James Madison-Oregon O47½

Tulane-Ole Miss O57

Western Kentucky -4

Fresno State -4½

Louisiana Tech -9

Vanderbilt -6

Utah -16

Nebraska-Utah O50½

Texas State -11

Mississippi State -4

Arizona -3

Best bet: Alabama-Oklahoma O41

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Utah State -2

Toledo +6½

Western Kentucky -4

Cal -1

Clemson -3

Georgia Tech +5

TCU +3½

Iowa +6

Nebraska-Utah U50½

Wake Forest +4

Arizona -3

Best bet: Minnesota -2½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Memphis +3½

Oklahoma -1

Miami (Fla.)-Texas A&M U48½

Washington State-Utah State U50½

W. Kentucky-Southern Miss O57½

Toledo +6½

New Mexico +2½

UConn-Army U44

TCU +3½

Michigan +7½

Arizona -3

Best bet: Iowa +6

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Alabama-Oklahoma U41

Miami (Fla.) +3

Washington State +2

San Diego State +3

Missouri -4

Houston -2.5

Iowa +6

Duke -1.5

Navy -7

Wake Forest +4

Arizona -3

Best bet: Ole Miss -17