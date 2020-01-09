57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2020 - 1:28 pm
 

Mitch Moss, Bruce Marshall and Paul Stone each went 11-9 against the spread and hit their best bet to tie for first place in the RJ Bowl Challenge.

For a tiebreaker, they each picked a side in Monday’s College Football Playoff title game and total points. All three contestants took Clemson as a 6-point underdog to Louisiana State. In the total points tiebreaker, Stone has 71, Marshall has 65 and Moss has 57.

Here are the standings for the contest. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half point and a best bet was worth two points.

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 11-9

Points: 12

CFP pick: Clemson +6

Total points tiebreaker: 65

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Record: 11-9

Points: 12

CFP pick: Clemson +6

Total points tiebreaker: 57

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 11-9

Points: 12

CFP pick: Clemson +6

Total points tiebreaker: 71

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 9-11

Points: 9

— — —

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Record: 8-12

Points: 9

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 8-12

Points: 9

— — —

Kelly Stewart

Wagertalk.com

Record: 8-12

Points: 9

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Texas players react after defeating Lipscomb in the championship basketball game of the Nationa ...
Circa sportsbook opens futures odds on NIT
By / RJ

Bettors must handicap two questions: Which bubble teams will miss the NCAA Tournament? Which of those teams is good enough to rebound and win the NIT?