Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge standings
Mitch Moss, Bruce Marshall and Paul Stone each went 11-9 against the spread and hit their best bet to tie for first place in the RJ Bowl Challenge.
For a tiebreaker, they each picked a side in Monday’s College Football Playoff title game and total points. All three contestants took Clemson as a 6-point underdog to Louisiana State. In the total points tiebreaker, Stone has 71, Marshall has 65 and Moss has 57.
Here are the standings for the contest. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half point and a best bet was worth two points.
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Record: 11-9
Points: 12
CFP pick: Clemson +6
Total points tiebreaker: 65
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN host
Record: 11-9
Points: 12
CFP pick: Clemson +6
Total points tiebreaker: 57
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 11-9
Points: 12
CFP pick: Clemson +6
Total points tiebreaker: 71
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Record: 9-11
Points: 9
— — —
Frank Carulli
Professional sports bettor
Record: 8-12
Points: 9
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 8-12
Points: 9
— — —
Kelly Stewart
Wagertalk.com
Record: 8-12
Points: 9