Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge standings

Mitch Moss, Bruce Marshall and Paul Stone each went 11-9 against the spread and hit their best bet to tie for first place in the RJ Bowl Challenge.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

For a tiebreaker, they each picked a side in Monday’s College Football Playoff title game and total points. All three contestants took Clemson as a 6-point underdog to Louisiana State. In the total points tiebreaker, Stone has 71, Marshall has 65 and Moss has 57.

Here are the standings for the contest. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half point and a best bet was worth two points.

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 11-9

Points: 12

CFP pick: Clemson +6

Total points tiebreaker: 65

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Record: 11-9

Points: 12

CFP pick: Clemson +6

Total points tiebreaker: 57

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 11-9

Points: 12

CFP pick: Clemson +6

Total points tiebreaker: 71

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 9-11

Points: 9

— — —

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Record: 8-12

Points: 9

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 8-12

Points: 9

— — —

Kelly Stewart

Wagertalk.com

Record: 8-12

Points: 9