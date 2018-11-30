Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2018 - 11:56 am
 
Updated November 30, 2018 - 12:22 pm

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-25-1

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-28-1

— — —

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 35-27-3

— — —

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-29-2

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2-1

Season: 33-29-3

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-31-1

— — —

Eric Parkila

SportsMemo.com

Last week: 3-3

Season: 32-32-1

— — —

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-33-2

— — —

Brian Edwards

BrianEdwardsSports.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 29-33-3

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 29-34-2

