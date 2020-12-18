Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
Dana Lane edged Eric Parkila to win the contest for the second straight year. Lane went 41-27-2 ATS (60.3 percent) and Parkila 40-28-2 (58.8 percent) after a 5-0 finish.
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 41-27-2
Points: 42
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Last week: 5-0
Season: 40-28-2
Points: 41
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-31-2
Points: 38
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 35-32-3
Points: 36½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-34
Points: 36
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-34-1
Points: 35½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-35-2
Points: 34
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 33-37
Points: 33
— — —
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-39-2
Points: 30
— — —
Rich Velez
@RichVelez
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 28-40-2
Points: 29