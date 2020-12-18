57°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 12:03 pm
 
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, left, catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown in front of Florid ...
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, left, catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown in front of Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 41-27-2

Points: 42

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Last week: 5-0

Season: 40-28-2

Points: 41

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-31-2

Points: 38

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 35-32-3

Points: 36½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-34

Points: 36

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-34-1

Points: 35½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-35-2

Points: 34

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 33-37

Points: 33

— — —

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-39-2

Points: 30

— — —

Rich Velez

@RichVelez

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 28-40-2

Points: 29

