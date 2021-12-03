70°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2021 - 1:12 pm
 
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) is blocked by offensive lineman Cole Birmingham (67) as he ...
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) is blocked by offensive lineman Cole Birmingham (67) as he moves towards quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 36-28-1

Points: 36½

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-29

Points: 36

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-30

Points: 35

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-31

Points: 34

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-32-1

Points: 32½

— — —

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 30-32-3

Points: 31½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 5-0

Season: 30-33-2

Points: 31

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 30-35

Points: 30

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 29-34-2

Points: 30

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 28-36-1

Points: 28½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

