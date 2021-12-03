Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
A winner is crowned after 10 handicappers offered five picks each — spreads or totals — on college football games throughout the season.
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 36-28-1
Points: 36½
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-29
Points: 36
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-30
Points: 35
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-31
Points: 34
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-32-1
Points: 32½
— — —
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 30-32-3
Points: 31½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 5-0
Season: 30-33-2
Points: 31
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 30-35
Points: 30
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 29-34-2
Points: 30
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 28-36-1
Points: 28½
