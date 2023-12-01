Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
A winner is crowned after nine handicappers and the Review-Journal’s David Schoen offered picks on college football games this season.
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-26-2
Points: 38
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-30-1
Points: 34½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-31
Points: 34
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-31-1
Points: 33½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-32-2
Points: 32
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-34
Points: 31
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-36
Points: 29
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-36
Points: 29
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-36-3
Points: 27½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-40
Points: 25