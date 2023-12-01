40°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 7:05 am
 
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, center, gestures after running for a first down during ...
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, center, gestures after running for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-26-2

Points: 38

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-30-1

Points: 34½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-31

Points: 34

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-31-1

Points: 33½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-32-2

Points: 32

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-34

Points: 31

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-36

Points: 29

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-36

Points: 29

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-36-3

Points: 27½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-40

Points: 25

