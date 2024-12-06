Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
A winner is crowned after nine handicappers and the Review-Journal’s David Schoen offered picks on college football games this season.
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 4-1
Season: 44-24-2
Points: 45
Alex White
@sportsbythebook
Last week: 1-4
Season: 44-25-1
Points: 44½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 41-26-3
Points: 42½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 4-1
Season: 41-29
Points: 41
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-29
Points: 41
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 37-33
Points: 37
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-35
Points: 35
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 0-5
Season: 33-35-2
Points: 34
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-39-1
Points: 30½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-41
Points: 29