Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown ...
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 9:33 am
 

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 4-1

Season: 44-24-2

Points: 45

Alex White

@sportsbythebook

Last week: 1-4

Season: 44-25-1

Points: 44½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 41-26-3

Points: 42½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 4-1

Season: 41-29

Points: 41

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-29

Points: 41

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 37-33

Points: 37

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-35

Points: 35

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 0-5

Season: 33-35-2

Points: 34

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-39-1

Points: 30½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-41

Points: 29

