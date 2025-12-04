Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
A winner is crowned after nine handicappers and the Review-Journal’s David Schoen offered picks on college football games this season.
Chip Chirimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-30-1
Points: 39½
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-31-2
Points: 38
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 36-33-1
Points: 36½
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 1-4
Season: 34-35-1
Points: 34½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-37
Points: 33
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 4-1
Season: 30-39-1
Points: 30½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-40
Points: 30
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-41
Points: 29
Wes Reynolds
VSiN
Last week: 0-5
Season: 27-42-1
Points: 27½
Lee Sterling
Paramount Sports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-43
Points: 27