Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates a first down against Auburn during the secon ...
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates a first down against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2025 - 10:25 am
 

Chip Chirimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 39-30-1

Points: 39½

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-31-2

Points: 38

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 36-33-1

Points: 36½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 1-4

Season: 34-35-1

Points: 34½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-37

Points: 33

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 4-1

Season: 30-39-1

Points: 30½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-40

Points: 30

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-41

Points: 29

Wes Reynolds

VSiN

Last week: 0-5

Season: 27-42-1

Points: 27½

Lee Sterling

Paramount Sports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-43

Points: 27

NFL betting trends — Week 13: 3 Thanksgiving Day games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 13 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Chargers game.

MORE STORIES