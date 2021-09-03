Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1
Ten handicappers will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals. Dana Lane is the defending champion.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Kentucky -31
Southern California -14
Akron +36½
UTSA +5
BYU -12½
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Kentucky -31
Fresno State-Oregon O64
Louisiana (Lafayette) +9
UTSA +5
BYU -12½
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Rice +19½
Fresno State +20½
Cincinnati -22½
Alabama -19½
UNR +3
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Miami (Ohio) +22½
Mississippi State -23
Texas State +14
Northern Illinois +18
New Mexico State +31½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Fresno State +20½
Alabama -19½
San Jose State +14
Clemson -3
San Diego State -31½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Michigan U67
Clemson -3
LSU -2½
Temple +14½
Florida State +7
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Penn State +5½
Alabama-Miami U61½
Houston -1
BYU-Arizona U54
Rutgers -14½
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Georgia State -2
Marshall -2½
UTSA +5
Northern Illinois +18
Clemson -3
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Rice +19½
Miami (Fla.) +19½
Massachusetts +37½
Central Michigan +14
Clemson -3
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Rice +19½
Alabama-Miami U61½
Louisiana (Lafayette) +9
Louisiana-Texas U58
Oregon State +7
