Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2021 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2021 - 2:22 pm
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) wait for a drill ...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) wait for a drill to start during a NCAA college football practice in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Kentucky -31

Southern California -14

Akron +36½

UTSA +5

BYU -12½

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Kentucky -31

Fresno State-Oregon O64

Louisiana (Lafayette) +9

UTSA +5

BYU -12½

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Rice +19½

Fresno State +20½

Cincinnati -22½

Alabama -19½

UNR +3

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Miami (Ohio) +22½

Mississippi State -23

Texas State +14

Northern Illinois +18

New Mexico State +31½

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Fresno State +20½

Alabama -19½

San Jose State +14

Clemson -3

San Diego State -31½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Michigan U67

Clemson -3

LSU -2½

Temple +14½

Florida State +7

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Penn State +5½

Alabama-Miami U61½

Houston -1

BYU-Arizona U54

Rutgers -14½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Georgia State -2

Marshall -2½

UTSA +5

Northern Illinois +18

Clemson -3

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Rice +19½

Miami (Fla.) +19½

Massachusetts +37½

Central Michigan +14

Clemson -3

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Rice +19½

Alabama-Miami U61½

Louisiana (Lafayette) +9

Louisiana-Texas U58

Oregon State +7

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

