Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2022 - 1:36 pm
 
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is shown Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Cincinnati +6½

Texas-San Antonio +4

Florida +3

Florida State +3

Oregon State -2½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

San Diego State -6½

Notre Dame +17

Boise State +2½

Georgia -17

Clemson -23½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Col. State-Mich. U61½

East Carolina +11½

Texas State-UNR O51½

North Texas +10

La.-Monroe-Texas U64½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Southern Miss. +3½

Army +2

Utah -3

Texas-El Paso +30½

App. State -2

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Louisville -5

Notre Dame +17

Maryland -24

East Carolina +11½

Utah State +42

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

South Florida +11½

Utah State +42

Ohio +4½

North Texas +10

Mississippi State -16½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Ohio St.-N. Dame O59

Rutgers-B.C. U48

North Texas +10

Utah State +42

Cincy-Arkansas U53

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Texas State -1½

N.C. State -11½

Utah -3

Boise State +2½

West. Ky-Hawaii O67

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

East Carolina +11½

Michigan -30½

UCLA -23½

Middle Tenn. State +5

Utah -3

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Oregon +17

Arkansas -6½

Texas-San Antonio +4

Louisiana State -3

Clem.-Ga. Tech U51

UNR football coach Jay Norvell works the sidelines against New Mexico State in the second half ...
College football betting trends — Week 1
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.