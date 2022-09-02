Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1
Nine handicappers and RJ sports betting reporter David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Cincinnati +6½
Texas-San Antonio +4
Florida +3
Florida State +3
Oregon State -2½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
San Diego State -6½
Notre Dame +17
Boise State +2½
Georgia -17
Clemson -23½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Col. State-Mich. U61½
East Carolina +11½
Texas State-UNR O51½
North Texas +10
La.-Monroe-Texas U64½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Southern Miss. +3½
Army +2
Utah -3
Texas-El Paso +30½
App. State -2
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Louisville -5
Notre Dame +17
Maryland -24
East Carolina +11½
Utah State +42
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
South Florida +11½
Utah State +42
Ohio +4½
North Texas +10
Mississippi State -16½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Ohio St.-N. Dame O59
Rutgers-B.C. U48
North Texas +10
Utah State +42
Cincy-Arkansas U53
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Texas State -1½
N.C. State -11½
Utah -3
Boise State +2½
West. Ky-Hawaii O67
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
East Carolina +11½
Michigan -30½
UCLA -23½
Middle Tenn. State +5
Utah -3
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Oregon +17
Arkansas -6½
Texas-San Antonio +4
Louisiana State -3
Clem.-Ga. Tech U51