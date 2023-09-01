80°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
FILE - Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) makes a reception while defended by Oklah ...
FILE - Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) makes a reception while defended by Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Florida State opens their season at home against LSU on Sept. 3. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Fresno State +3½

Wyoming +14

Texas-San Antonio -2

Florida State +2½

Duke +13

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Ohio State -30

Fresno State +3½

Washington -14

Texas-San Antonio -2

Florida State +2½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Michigan -36½

Bowling Green-Liberty O50

Indiana +30

Sam Houston State +19

Southern California -38

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Utah -5½

Hawaii +3

South Carolina +2½

Colorado +20½

South Alabama +6½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Utah State-Iowa U43

Washington State-Colorado State U54½

UNR +38

UCLA -15½

Duke +13

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Arkansas State-Oklahoma U58

Fresno State-Purdue U47

Akron-Temple O55½

Utah State-Iowa U43

Louisiana Tech-SMU O66

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Texas State-Baylor U59½

Northern Illinois +8

UCLA -15½

North Texas +6

South Alabama +6½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Washington State-Colorado State U54½

Boise State-Washington O59

South Alabama +6½

Oregon State-San Jose State O55

San Jose State +16½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Kentucky -26½

Iowa -23½

Texas Christian -20½

Texas-San Antonio -2

LSU- Florida State O56½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Brigham Young -19

Wyoming +14

Washington State-Colorado State U54½

Western Kentucky -11½

San Jose State +16½

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles during a preseason NFL football game a ...
Sharps leaning on Packers to make a turnaround
By / RJ

In 18 of the last 20 NFL seasons, at least one team has ascended from worst to first in its division while countless others have dramatically reversed their fortunes.

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Aug. 12, 202 ...
College football betting trends — Week 1
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the ball during an NFL football game ...
5 fantasy players to avoid drafting in 2023
By Justin Byers Stacker.com

As fantasy fans build their rosters and look for a competitive advantage ahead of the upcoming NFL season, knowing what players to avoid drafting could make a difference in success or failure.

 
Bettor turns $80 into $106K with MLB parlay
By / RJ

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $80 into $106,530 on Sunday after hitting a nine-leg MLB parlay. The bettor had to sweat out two plays on the -1½ run line.

Ryan Reynolds attends a premiere for "Mississippi Grind" on day 7 of the Toronto Inte ...
6 must-watch movies about poker
By / RJ

Poker has been depicted in films for more than a century, whether it’s cowboys in the saloons or James Bond. Here are six must-watch poker films.

Which college football teams do bettors like entering the season?
Which college football teams do bettors like entering the season?
Handicappers make picks for college football opening weekend
Handicappers make picks for college football opening weekend
Sharp bettors pounce on South Point’s college football games of year
Sharp bettors pounce on South Point’s college football games of year
College football betting trends — Week 1
College football betting trends — Week 1
College football Week 1 betting guide: Improved Hawaii adjusts odds
College football Week 1 betting guide: Improved Hawaii adjusts odds
AFC betting capsules: Are Raiders a contender or pretender?
AFC betting capsules: Are Raiders a contender or pretender?