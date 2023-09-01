Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1
Nine handicappers and RJ sports betting reporter David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Fresno State +3½
Wyoming +14
Texas-San Antonio -2
Florida State +2½
Duke +13
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Ohio State -30
Fresno State +3½
Washington -14
Texas-San Antonio -2
Florida State +2½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Michigan -36½
Bowling Green-Liberty O50
Indiana +30
Sam Houston State +19
Southern California -38
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Utah -5½
Hawaii +3
South Carolina +2½
Colorado +20½
South Alabama +6½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Utah State-Iowa U43
Washington State-Colorado State U54½
UNR +38
UCLA -15½
Duke +13
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Arkansas State-Oklahoma U58
Fresno State-Purdue U47
Akron-Temple O55½
Utah State-Iowa U43
Louisiana Tech-SMU O66
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Texas State-Baylor U59½
Northern Illinois +8
UCLA -15½
North Texas +6
South Alabama +6½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Washington State-Colorado State U54½
Boise State-Washington O59
South Alabama +6½
Oregon State-San Jose State O55
San Jose State +16½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Kentucky -26½
Iowa -23½
Texas Christian -20½
Texas-San Antonio -2
LSU- Florida State O56½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Brigham Young -19
Wyoming +14
Washington State-Colorado State U54½
Western Kentucky -11½
San Jose State +16½